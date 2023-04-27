Video: Style Issue Cover Shoot at The Morrow Hotel

Check out a behind-the-scenes look at District Fray’s May cover shoot.

Go behind the scenes with us for our May cover shoot. Deontré Hancock from Netflix’s “Next in Fashion” designed and modeled his own looks, and Rania Younis styled Lana Rae, creating absolute magic with this funky wardrobe.

Shoots like this truly take a village. The District Fray editorial team supported photographer Tony Powell to help him capture the perfect images, which will be featured on the cover + inside the mag.

Thanks to Nabil Abdulkadir for recording the creative chaos. We can’t wait for you to read more about the many people who serve style in D.C. Videos by 44:21.

Want to see more behind-the-scenes content in all things D.C.? Become a member and support local journalism today.