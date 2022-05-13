Learn the In-And-Outs of Wine with Maxwell Park’s Spring Tasting Class at Faraday Park

It’s one thing to love wine, but it’s another to understand it.

Named after the Detroit playground where owner and sommelier Brent Kroll climbed monkey bars and got tagged as it, Maxwell Park is the D.C. home for bubbly lovers who wants the wonders of wine without the stuffiness.

Operating two locations in Shaw and Navy Yard, Maxwell Park has been described as a deviation from “your typical buttoned-up wine bar” and aims to spread the love of wine without being so posh or inaccessible.

And one amazing way they wish to achieve that is with their “Spring Wine Tasting Class” at Reston apartment complex Faraday Park.

Taking place on May 24th and showcasing a variety of samples set to expand your palate and dispense some sommelier knowledge, this class by no means expects you to be an expert.

All that’s needed to enjoy this class is an open mind and strong love for corked and bottled beauties.

If you’ve always been a sweet and sparkling type of person, try your hand at a dry red. And if dryness is your go-to, go all in on a fruity and friendly Prosecco.

With samples provided by a wine bar that touts an ever-changing menu of over 50 globe-trekking options, change the way you taste wine with this fun evening of new flavors and basic lessons in wine stewardship.

Brent Kroll is Food and Wine’s Sommelier of 2018 and is set to open Pop Fizz Bar in Shaw.

RSVP to this free tasting class here and get ready for a world of robust and flavorful wines.

