5 Martinis Made with Unexpected Flavors Around D.C. 

Check out some of D.C.’s most innovative cocktail recipes at restaurants from Caruso’s Grocery to Silver Lyan.

Here in D.C., creativity in mixology has extended to developing unique riffs on the classic martini. We have everything from an antipasti martini to an olive oil martini to a sesame-infused martini available in the city. Here’s a list of the most innovative and tastiest martinis we found.

Ala’s Mirra Martini

Espresso martinis are definitely having a moment, but not all espresso martinis are created equal. Some are too sweet, some are too bitter and some are downright dangerous. The mirra martini at Ala strikes the perfect balance. Made with mirra — Middle Eastern espresso — and Turkish coffee, the drink has a strong coffee note, with a punch of booziness from vodka and a hint of sweetness from Kahlua. Cardamom adds a warm, spicy note.

1320 19th St. NW, DC; ala-dc.com // @aladupontdc

Caruso’s Grocery’s Antipasti Dirty Martini

This martini was all the rage when Carusos’ first opened and for good reason. Made with Moletto’s Italian tomato gin, basil and olive brine, the opaque beverage comes in a coupe and is garnished with an antipasti skewer featuring a sphere of mozzarella, a cherry tomato and a green olive. It doesn’t get more fun than this.

914 14th St. SE, DC; carusosgrocery.com // @carusosgrocery

RPM’s Olive Oil Martini

This martini is smooth in every sense of the word. Elegant and refined, the production of this martini is definitely a labor of love. First, the vodka for the martini is infused with a blend of lemon peel, Italian olive oil and rosemary and thyme. The infusion takes up to 24 hours, and no less than 18 hours. From there, the drink is frozen, which allows the oil to separate. What is left behind is a silky, fragrant vodka that is served chilled, stirred instead of shaken and complemented by a bowl of olives that are marinated in the same olive oil that was used to develop the flavor infused vodka.

650 K St. NW, DC; rpmrestaurants.com // @rpmitalian

Silver Lyan’s Lychee Martini

Made with gin, elderflower shochu and lychee sherbet, and garnished with a black grape nestled in the bottom of the glass, this martini is as pretty as it is easy to drink. The combination of elderflower and lychee gives the drink a floral flavor and the black grape is a fruity bite right at the end. Insider tip: This drink can also be made booze-less for those who are refraining or are alcohol-free.

900 F St. NW, DC; silverlyan.com // @silverlyan

Tonari’s Sesame Martini

Yes, you read that right. This beverage is comprised of Malfy Italian gin, yellow chartreuse, house-infused sesame barley shochu, dry vermouth and sesame oil. It’s boozy and beautiful, with a gentle toasty sesame flavor.

707 6th St. NW, DC; tonaridc.com // @tonaridc

