Happier Than Ever: Marc Broussard on Music, Charity and the 9:30 Club

Marc Broussard reflects on pursuing happiness rather than fame before his show at the 9:30 Club on April 6.

Over seven-plus decades of rock ’n roll, one wonders how many life-changing conversations have taken place on tour buses. For singer-songwriter Marc Broussard, such a conversation on a tour bus with Paul Carrack (of Ace, Squeeze and Mike + the Mechanics, among others) over ten years ago set him on an unexpected path.

“Here I was opening for him in Rotterdam,” Broussard tells District Fray. “We rode a bus back to the hotel together and I had just signed a record deal with Atlantic — a huge record deal. And I asked him, ‘Paul, you know, I just signed this huge record. Do you have any advice for me?’ He said, ‘Marc, I’ve signed some of the biggest record deals in the history of the music business. I’ve played stadiums full of people. Nowadays, my booking agency operates out of a building that I own. Same story with my record label. I’m working harder than I’ve ever worked. I’m making more money than I’ve ever made, and I’m happier than I’ve ever been.’ And that third line, that was the one that hit home.”

Broussard had always thought of fame as the end goal, and that with it came happiness and riches and success.

“When he said that to me, I realized those things weren’t necessarily synonymous,” Broussard says. “So, I stopped seeking fame and fortune and started seeking joy. After spending some time with some friends that were heavily involved in philanthropy, it became clear to me that I might need to do something that might be a bit more selfless.”

This self-reflection led Broussard to create a collection of philanthropic albums known as the S.O.S Series, which raises money for Broussard’s S.O.S. Foundation. Over the years, that foundation has donated to charitable causes including the United Way, Habitat for Humanity and the City of Refuge in Atlanta. His latest installment, “S.O.S. 4: Blues For Your Soul,” recently debuted at number one on Billboard’s Blues Album Chart and benefits the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation.

The S.O.S. albums consist entirely of cover songs which allow Broussard, who worked with producer Joe Bonamassa on this latest outing, to turn the albums around fairly quickly.

“We tracked it in six days,” recalls Broussard. “Then there was a bit of overdubbing. That’s probably two more days. Not quite two weeks for the whole kit and caboodle, mixing and mastering and everything.”

The album also allowed Broussard to tackle some of his favorite blues songs, including Little Milton’s “That’s What Love Will Make You Do.” Taking on these blues classics was nothing short of intimidating.

“Little Milton — it’s such a freight train of a voice that it was a very daunting task,” says Broussard. “Some of these songs were absolutely terrifying to think about tackling.”

Marc Broussard will play 9:30 Club on Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35. Follow Broussard on Instagram @marcbroussard.

