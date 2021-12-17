Barbershop, Speakeasy + Retail Concept Manifest Opens in Adams Morgan

There’s something about a great haircut that leaves you feeling immediately refreshed, and for most of us, ensues gratifying, at times even guilty, feelings of finally practicing some well-earned self-care. But that instant appreciation for how good it feels to take time out for yourself shouldn’t stop at the haircut.

Enter Manifest, a new first-of-its-kind concept where “everything great starts with a haircut” but extends well beyond grooming, with a collection of indulgent offerings housed under one, very architecturally pleasing roof in Adams Morgan, creating the ultimate wellness experience.

Recently opened, guests are welcomed to Manifest via a sleek and inviting barbershop on the first floor — home to some of the area’s best barbers — on tap to take care of any grooming needs. From there, you walk through the stylish retail space where a curated selection of fashion and high-end grooming products are pleasingly arranged for you to peruse.

Continuing past the retail space, you arrive at an artisanal coffee shop that’s anything but ordinary. The inviting space offers locally sourced coffee beans by black-owned roaster, Black Acres Roastery and organic loose-leaf tea from BIPOC-owned Aesthete Tea.

Turning a sharp corner, you make your way up a short stairway: a throughway to a 30-person speakeasy, “Out of Office.” The cozy, hidden watering hole emits an air of exclusiveness, balanced by a dimly lit ambiance and warm tones that cast a welcoming feel to the curved bar spaced. And true to form, this elevated experience offers patrons a quarterly rotating selection of cocktails inspired by the Manifest team’s favorite travel locations.

Going from an elevated grooming experience, to a sleek retail offering and coffee shop, to an upstairs tucked away speakeasy bar feels lavish. But that ambition is exactly what K.J. Hughes, and partners Brian Merritt and Susan Morgan, were going for when they conceived Manifest.

“I’ve traveled all over the world and immersed myself in so many cultures and it’s my dream for Manifest to exist to cater to connections and foster the shared experiences that keep us all thriving,” Hughes said in a press statement. “It’s ambitious, but we want to be the catalyst for clients achieving their best selves. Self-care begins with grooming, but it certainly does not end there.”

And thanks to the expertise of award-winning design firm Snarkitecture (known locally for their large-scale installations at the National Building Museum in D.C.), the multiple facets of Manifest weave cohesively to create an inviting sanctuary that encourages one to seek out a sense of restoration.

The use of archways as a unifying element throughout the space, from the barbershop and up into the cocktail space in a variety of forms, catches the eyes and inspires guests to pause, reflect and appreciate the design.

Those looking to take advantage of extra perks will want to join Manifest’s membership program which provides members with access to book appointments and reservations in advance, exclusive access to events, and a variety of discounts and other reward incentives.

Manifest is open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily, with holiday hours as followed:

Christmas Eve 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (barbershop, coffee bar; “Out of Office” closed)

New Year’s Eve 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. (barbershop, coffee bar) 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. (“Out of Office” open)

Christmas and New Year’s Day – CLOSED

Manifest: 1807 Florida Ave. NW, DC; 202-903-0300; manifest.us // @manifest.us