Maharaja Polo Cup at Congressional Polo Club

Celebrate polo, Indian culture and fall style at the Maharaja Polo Cup on Sunday, October 18. Hosted at Congressional Polo Club with KULTURE, the event combines live polo with Bollywood music, international food, fashion and field-side socializing.

Dress code: Polo Chic, including equestrian-inspired looks and Indian formalwear. General admission is free with RSVP; food and beverages are available for purchase, and optional private tailgate tent packages are available. The event runs from 2 to 7 p.m. RSVP and check event details.