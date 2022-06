He’s more than a guy in “Jackass Forever”. He’s more than Mr. Megan Fox. He’s more than Kevin Owens’ opponent. Machine Gun Kelly is also a musician. Maybe most importantly, Machine Gun Kelly is the only artist to perform at the Capital One Arena after repelling from a pink and black checkerboard helicopter. Photos by Evan Kim.

