Lucky Chuckie Gives Tour Groups a 420 View of The District

You’ve probably seen them, these tour groups of high schoolers lurking around the monuments.

Some of them are uncomfortably dressed in business attire. The class clown is getting hassled by a teacher to act right. And nowadays, they’re doing TikTok dances in front of Abraham Lincoln.

Tours of D.C. are an iconic experience, but no school tour during your growing-pain years will ever match what Lucky Chuckie Tours has up their sleeve.

As a pot delivery service, Lucky Chuckie sets the bar in terms of quality products and customer service. But in terms of their van tours highlighting the District’s beauty, they go above and beyond the standard. A 420 experience that caters to all wants and needs, Lucky Chuckie tours are your chance to roll up while rolling around the nation’s capital.

Offering some of the best THC products to customers while taking a relaxing drive through the District, what made me fall for Lucky Chuckie was how accommodating the tour staff was in every aspect of the trip.

Despite not being a regular weed connoisseur, there was never a moment where I didn’t understand what was in front of me. Whether it was tinctures, gummies or even joints, Lucky Chuckie’s staff always made clear what I had, all while blasting fun tunes and piloting this joyride past monuments, government buildings and the Wharf.

And although I was riding solo through this incredibly chill adventure, the Lucky Chuckie team highlighted just how great these tours are for friends and partners.

Want a romantic getaway that features amazing green and the monuments shimmering in the moonlight?

Let the Lucky Chuckie team pilot your date, and they’ll provide rose petals and wine.

Want to have a birthday bash with your entire crew?

Call everyone over to the District and celebrate your B-day with some balloons, drinks of your choice and absolute vibes.

Lucky Chuckie has taken a classic vacation experience and spun it into an amazing time for those with greener taste buds.

Lucky Chuckie Tours: luckychuckietours.com // @luckychuckietours

