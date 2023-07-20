Catch the Lotus and Water Lily Festival Before It Closes This Weekend

Water lilies and lotuses are back in bloom. Check out these beautiful plants before the season ends at Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens.

The annual Lotus and Water Lily Festival at Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens boasts eight days of programming, all focused on the blooming of the water lilies and lotuses.

The festival began on July 15 and will run until this July 22. Throughout the eight days, multiple daily events are offered including painting classes, garden tours and musical performances. Each day has a correlating theme with the next three days highlighting a neighborhood night, veterans appreciation day and the festival finale on Sunday.

Free with no entrance fee to the park, get there early because parking fills up quickly — especially on weekends. Alternatively, take the metro to Deanwood Station, where the Gardens are an eight-minute walk from the stop. Bikers can reach the festival site by starting at the Anacostia Skating Pavilion and riding through the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail. The Riverwalk Trail is also accessible from Bladensburg, Maryland.

With the temperatures hitting record numbers and the lack of shade at the park, festival programmers recommend bringing water. Another pro tip is to pack snacks and picnic supplies. Dogs are allowed as long as they are leashed.

The last two days will feature extended hours, closing at 8:00 p.m. with notable events like a dance party, writing workshop, fashion show and garden tours. If you can’t make it this weekend, for the festivities, you are still in luck: the lotus flowers will continue to be in their prime bloom till mid-august and will be available to view even after the festival ends.

Check out photos from the festival below to get inspired to visit this weekend. Photos by Emma Reed.

Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens: 1550 Anacostia Ave. NE, DC; nps.com // @nationalparkservice

