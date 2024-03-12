Lost Barrel Brewing’s Festive Lineup!

Mark your calendars because we’ve got a lineup of events at Lost Barrel Brewing that you won’t want to miss! From St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to Easter festivities and an exclusive beer & food pairing experience, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

St. Patrick’s Day Bash:

Kick off the celebrations with a 25% discount on pitchers all weekend long. Dive into the festive spirit with special drinks like St. Patrick’s Day Mimosa and Irish Red Ale. Enjoy live music and happy hours throughout the weekend, featuring talents like Summer & Eric, Steve Boyd & Friends, and Robert Mabe & Friends.

Easter Bunny Breakfast: Experience the magic of Easter with our Easter Bunny Breakfast at LBB! For just $10 per guest, you’ll get a table for your group, and the chance to snap 3-5 high-resolution pictures with the Easter Bunny against a gorgeous backdrop. Reserve your spot now at [email protected].

Easter Brunch: Continue the Easter celebrations with a special brunch at Lost Barrel Brewing. Indulge in the return of the Peep Mimosa and savor special brunch items while enjoying live music by Meisha Herron from 11 am to 2 pm.

Beer & Food Pairing: Elevate your palate with a four-course plated meal expertly paired with our beers, guided by Brewmaster Dan and Executive Chef Jose. Learn about the brewing process and flavor profiles for $110 per person. Secure your table by emailing [email protected].

Don’t miss out on these fantastic events designed to delight and entertain. Whether you’re a beer aficionado, a music lover, or just looking for a unique way to celebrate the season, Lost Barrel Brewing is the place to be in DC this March and April!

