Local Tourist: Takoma Park

Our Local Tourist column explores the thrills of D.C.’s many neighborhoods. This time, we zoom in on Takoma Park.

“Where do you live?”

“Takoma.”

“Maryland or D.C., though?”

Much like the inevitable confusion that ensues with the localese term “DMV area,” this neighborhood — which is in truth two neighborhoods — evokes a similar reaction.

But perhaps you have heard Takoma Park called by its decidedly cooler monikers like “The People’s Republic of Takoma Park” or “The Berkeley of the East” or “Azalea City.” If not, you have surely gone to its farmers market (pie contest, anyone?) or Folk Festival. Either way, there is enough in this former hippie haven (which declared itself a nuclear-free zone in 1983 and has an intense tree-preservation lobby…and I do mean intense) to attract you for a lot more than granola — although it has that, too.

Eat

Old Town Takoma is a cluster of stores and restaurants, including fish and food for the soul spot Horace and Dickies, Trattoria Da Lina (homemade pasta) and adjoining Carpe Diem Pizzeria, Olive Lounge (a decades old Middle Eastern mainstay), Roscoe’s Neapolitan Pizzeria, Kin Da (Thai and sushi), Seoul Food DC (the homey interior alone is worth checking out) and newcomer Cielo Rojo. Oh, and there’s a butcher, too, where you can order sandwiches.

Drink

The Girl & The Vine is a better-known spot for oenophiles, but Takoma Bev. Co. is always hoppin’ with local bands, tastings, trivia nights and just plain revelry. If you don’t want to be too adventurous, Busboys and Poets, close to the Metro, also has a bar menu.

Go Out

In the mood for “art, learning, DIY”? Rhizome DC has some of the most avant-garde, genre-defying things for you.

Shop

Yes, Tabletop has an outpost here. But there is also Indigro Plant Design and vintage haven Bespoke Not Broke. But by far my favorite is the Crossroads Farmers Market on Wednesdays. Significantly less elitist than its main street counterpart, it features real-deal, delicious pupusas, antojitos and fresh produce.

Chill

Takoma Park lives up to its name with ample green space. Exhibit A: the Sligo Creek Trail. But the Takoma Park Library is also a favorite haunt.

Horace and Dickies: 6912 4th St. NW, DC; horaceanddickies.com // @horaceanddickies

Trattoria Da Lina: 7000 Carroll Ave. Takoma Park, MD; trattoriadalina.com // @trattoriadalinatkpk

Cape Diem Pizzeria: 7000 Carroll Ave. #200, Takoma Park, MD; carpediempizzaria.com

Olive Lounge: 7006 Carroll Ave. Takoma Park, MD; mideasterncuisine.com // @olive_lounge

Roscoe’s Neapolitan Pizza: 7040 Carroll Ave. Takoma Park, MD; roscoespizzeria.com // @roscoestkpk

Kin Da: 6923 Laurel Ave. Takoma Park, MD; kindatakoma.com // @kindatakoma

Seoul Food DC: 7302 Carroll Ave. Takoma Park, MD; seoulfooddc.com // @seoulfooddc

Cielo Rojo: 7056 Carroll Ave. Takoma Park, MD; cielo-rojo.com // @cielorojomex

The Girl & the Vine: 7071 Carroll Ave. Takoma Park, MD; the-girl-the-vine.square.site // @thegirlandthevinetp

The Takoma Bev. Co.: 6917 Laurel Ave. Takoma Park, MD; takomabevco.com // @takomabevco

Busboys and Poets: 235 Carroll St. NW, DC; busboysandpoets.com // @busboysandpoets

Rhizome DC: 6950 Maple St. NW, DC; rhizomedc.org // @rhizome_dc

Tabletop: 6927 Laurel Ave. Takoma Park, MD; tabletopdc.com // @thetabletopdc

Indigro Plant Design: 7000 Carroll Ave. #200F, Takoma Park, MD; indigroplantdesign.com // @indigroplants

Bespoke Not Broke: 7042 Carroll Ave. Takoma Park, MD; bespokenotbroke.com // @bespokenotbroke

Crossroads Farmers Market: Anne Street at University Boulevard, E Takoma Park, MD; crossroadscommunityfoodnetwork.org // @crossroadsntwk

Takoma Park Library: 416 Cedar St. NW, DC; dclibrary.org/takomapark // @dcpubliclibrary

Want to discover the best restaurants, bars and shops in every D.C. neighborhood? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to neighborhood guides and recommendations. Become a member and support local journalism today.