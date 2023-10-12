A Celebratory Farewell: Listen Local First DC’s Last Down in the Reeds this Saturday

What to expect at the final, beloved local music festival.

This Saturday marks a monumental day – Down in the Reeds is back. But this year, they have something different to celebrate.

While this weekend, like all Down in the Reeds festival before, will be the perfect fall celebration complete with food, live music and activities, it is also the last ever Down in the Reeds.

The organization behind the free festival, Listen Local First DC works to promote local music in the DMV area. Now in its fourth year, they are closing out their Down in the Reeds chapter, but – of course – not without an extraordinary sendoff.

Originally, the event this year was going to be canceled due to funding; however, The Parks at Walter Reed swooped in to save the day. With a little bit of financial support, they were able to work with Listen Local First DC to put on a modified Down in the Reeds afternoon.

Even though the fourth year is a scaled-down version of the normal festival, the excitement has expanded. Venture throughout the lawn and you’ll find more and more treasures as you go throughout the day. From food vendors to live music to games by DC Fray – this afternoon in the park has everything you need to kick back and jam out.

“This time all the music is going to be in the gazebo,” says Chris Naoum, Down in the Reeds cofounder and co-producer and Listen Local First DC cofounder. “It’s going to be really approachable. People can come stand around the gazebo, and move around. Before it was a stage and you had to be in front of the stage – this is going to be music all around and you can dance all around.”

While this is the last Down in the Reeds festival for Listen Local First DC, that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the festival entirely. Listen Local First DC will be passing the baton to Georgia Avenue Main Street, who will be taking over the event in the future.

As for this year, it doesn’t matter if you are a Down in the Reeds aficionado or have never been before – this weekend is for anyone looking for a joyous fall day surrounded by community. Dance the afternoon away from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. stopping only for games, food and the occasional libation.

“I’m just gonna be present,” Naoum says. “I’m just gonna be there to enjoy. Enjoy seeing everyone, Enjoy the music. I think as an event producer, you don’t normally get to enjoy the events that you produce, and so I’m going to try to enjoy this one.”

Listen Local First D.C.’s last Down in the Reeds festival, is this Saturday, October 14 at the Parks at Walter Reed. To learn more about the free festival visit their website here or follow them on Instagram at @downinthereeds.

The Parks at Walter Reed: 1010 Butternut St NW, DC; theparksdc.com // @theparksdc

