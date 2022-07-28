Embrace Victorian Curiosity with Kurios: Cirque Du Soleil Returns to the DMV

With their incredible use of the human form and movement-based approach to communication, Montreal-born acrobat company Cirque Du Soleil has become a cultural phenomenon here and beyond.

But even after hitting the road for almost 40 years, this growing troupe of contortionists still manages to keep audience curiosity alive and well. Especially with their latest spectacle, “Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities.”

Centered on the time-bending adventures of a determined Victorian-era inventor, “Kurios” showcases a world where reality is never stationary and above all: anything is possible.

“The sum of what you create is greater than anything imagined,” artistic director Rachel Lancaster says.

Although “Kurios” rips through the fabric of time and subverts the constraints of what’s considered real, the entire show’s acrobatic and artistic message is based on the incredibly real desire for audiences to feel capable of anything.

With the show’s drive for humor and clowning, Lancaster reveals that instead of Victorian-era quips, this body-forward show utilizes humorous movements that invoke a modern youthfulness.

“[Our humor] resembles that of teenagers in a skate park. Comedy is a factor in every moment,” Lancaster explains.

Having already established themselves as masters of the human form, much of the “Kurios” production is dedicated to design authenticity.

A display of steampunk wonder, Lancaster focuses on staying true to real Victorian fashions, elaborating on the Industrial Revolution’s influence on performance mentality and moral context.

Intentionality is an essential part of the “Kurios” appeal. While speaking with Lancaster, it was clear that every rock was turned, and all efforts were exhausted in making “Kurios” not just a grand display, but a grand return to the DMV.

After a 3-year hiatus, Cirque Du Soleil makes a triumphant homecoming to Under the Big Top Tysons on July 29th.

Hopes are high and spirits are higher. The only thing reaching greater heights are the artists.

“Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities” runs from July 29th to September 25th.

Under the Big Top (Lerner Town Square at Tysons II): 8025 Galleria Dr. Tysons, VA;

tysonspartnership.org // @tysonspartnership

Cirque Du Soleil: cirquedusoleil.com // @cirquedusoleil

