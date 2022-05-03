Kentucky Derby Party Roundup

Just because you aren’t in Kentucky doesn’t mean you can’t have some Derby Day excitement. In celebration of the iconic Kentucky Derby races on the May 7, the District is hosting a number of events dedicated to honoring this American tradition. Choose from a range of parties and functions where you can wear your Derby Day best and indulge in the majesty of this century-old sporting day. Whether it’s Kentucky or the DMV, there’s no exception. Everyone is off to the races.

5.4-5.8

The Wells Fargo PGA Championship Derby Party

Catch the excitement of two momentous sport events at The TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. With the Presidents Cup taking hold in Charlotte, Potomac has become the site for the Wells Fargo Golf Championship. And while golf is the name of the game, these putting-green enthusiasts also love that Derby Day glamor. While brushing elbows with the big-wigs of the golf world, get your fill of Derby Day excitement at TPC Potomac’s watch party. Whether you stay for the weekend or stay for the races, grab some horse-race fun at this pinnacle of golf athleticism. $50. Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms: 10000 Oaklyn Dr. Potomac, MD; wellsfargochampionship.com // @WellsFargoGolf

5.5-5.8

Cinco de Derby at Hi-Lawn

Cinco De Mayo? Derby Day? How can anyone choose just one? At Union Market’s Hi-Lawn rooftop, get a perfect mix of both holidays at their Cinco de Derby weekend celebration. Featuring pulled pork nachos, live bluegrass music and your choice of mint juleps, margaritas and more, this weekend is the perfect amalgamation of two stellar festivities. Don’t miss out on a rooftop extravaganza that does it well and does it so well. Free+. Hi-Lawn: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; hilawndc.com // @hilawndc

5.7

Derby Day at Carlyle Crossing

In partnership with DC Fray, Alexandria’s dynamic Carlyle Crossing neighborhood is thrilled to celebrate the Kentucky Derby on the extravagant rooftop of Reese’s. Stop by for a pre-race show dressed to the nines and ready to embrace the poise and regality of this Southern spectacle. From a #BestDressed Instagram competition to placing actual guesses on which horse wins, Carlyle Crossing spares no detail when it comes to throwing a stellar Derby Day get-together. 5:30 p.m. Free. Reese at Carlyle Crossing: 2495 Mandeville Ln. Alexandria, VA; dylanandreese.com // @CarlyleCrossing

Derby Day at The Fountain Inn

Mint Juleps, vintage spirits and phenomenal bites? What more could you ask of a classic Derby Day? Wisconsin Avenue’s iconic Fountain Inn invites you to a Derby Day celebration that holds nothing back in authenticity or enthusiasm. Dress like a Southern big shot. Have your pick of an amazing drinks selection. Celebrate Derby Day at the inn that’s created Louisville in the heart of Georgetown. 3 p.m. $75. The Fountain Inn: 1659 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; fountaininndc.com // @fountaininndc

Jack Rose’s 10th Annual Derby Day

A tradition so good that they had to bring it back a tenth time, Jack Rose Dining Saloon is ready to host a Derby Day watch party filled to the brim with quality juleps, Kentucky Hot Browns and six flat-screens to catch every little detail of the races. Truly the die-hard Derby fan’s get-together, this rooftop watch party magically transports you to the majestic stands of Churchill Downs. 3 p.m. $30. Jack Rose Dining Saloon: 2007 18th St. NW, DC; jackrosediningsaloon.com // @jackroseindc

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.