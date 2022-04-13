The Best Golfers in the World + a Derby Party: Wells Fargo Championship Returning to D.C. May 4

As a city that lives through all four seasons, spring time in D.C. is quite special. The weather changes, the Cherry Blossoms bloom, and our habits start to as well. Weekends mean being outside, certainly, but there’s always the age-old back-and-forth of where exactly.

This May, at least for five days, the answer is a whole lot easier. The PGA Tour, for the first time in four years, is making its way back to the region for the Wells Fargo Championship. The event, which ushers in some of the best players in the world, is at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm from May 4-8.

Last year the tournament was won by Rory McIlroy, beating a field that included Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau.

“The [Wells Fargo Championship] is an annual event in Charlotte but the Presidents Cup is coming to Charlotte this year so we had to find another home,” said Gary Sobba, the tournament director. “Wells Fargo wanted to bring the event to D.C. and TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm is a wonderful course. It’s just the perfect marriage: We needed to find another home and there’s no annual golf here. But what a great market for golf it is.”

Previously, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm hosted the PGA Tour event The National in 2017 and 2018.

The PGA Tour features the best golfers in the world, traveling all over the world to compete in tournaments at the finest golf courses. Tournaments basically run year-round from mid-September to late-August. There are also professional tours for female golfers, golfers over 50, and golfers trying to get to the PGA Tour, among others.

The tour pulls spectators from around the globe to some of the most scenic courses across the country. If you’re not a big golf fan, large scale tournament stops like this attract quite a few folks unfamiliar with the links. It’s one of the reasons you’ll find fans between the 16 green and 17 tee and casual revelers networking at the Kentucky Derby watch party.

“It’s gonna be big time,” Sobba added. “It will be a real solid field of golfers with great hospitality options.”

Among the hospitality options Sobba referred to was a Kentucky Derby Party, as the tournament falls right in line with the horse race on May 7th.

“We’re going to put the Derby up on the big board,” he said, “and we have a band that’s going to play. It’s going to be a lot of fun, and not just for golfers, but for people who want to get outside and enjoy the social aspect.”

The First Round of the Wells Fargo Championship is Thursday, May 5th, followed by the Second Round on Friday, May 6th, Third Round on Saturday, May 7th, and Championship Round on May 8th.

Grounds tickets for each round are $50. Or guests can purchase an all-inclusive daily ticket for $94 which includes food and non-alcoholic beverages. If you want to make a whole vacation of it, you can buy a Weekly Grounds ticket for $175 which includes all four rounds plus Wednesday’s Official Pro-Am. Ground tickets allow you to enjoy the action and foliage from several designated spots along the course.

Tickets can be purchased here.

For a more deluxe experience, guests can tap into the Ultra Athletic Club, overlooking the 17th hole. Complete with televisions, charging ports, complimentary beer, and more, the experience is $175 per day.

“The PGA Tour isn’t scheduled to come back to DC until 2031,” Sobba noted. “So this is a huge opportunity for the golfers in the area to come out and watch the best players in the world.”

Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms: 10000 Oaklyn Dr, Potomac, MD; wellsfargochampionship.com // @WellsFargoGolf

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.