Events Manager Kayla Marsh Shares Her Favorite Ways to Unwind in D.C.

Kayla Marsh is a Virginia girl through and through. She grew up in Falls Church, vacations in Virginia Beach and even attended James Madison University. She’s also known to her friends and fellow players as a model teammate and the ultimate hype girl. An athlete in her youth, Marsh merges her love of sports with her social life, as she now participates in travel sports all year long around the DMV — including with DC Fray.

One of her first jobs out of college was working for On Tap Magazine (which is now District Fray). She spent her time at the magazine writing, leading events and furthering her appreciation for all the DMV area has to offer. Between sitting down for amazing meals at new D.C. restaurants, taking in shows at the city’s best venues and interviewing athletes, chefs, creatives and other local celebs, Marsh fell even more in love with the city.

Today, Marsh channels that passion through her work managing private events at The Wharf, where she executes a variety of activations and shares what the District has to offer with her clients.

District Fray: Tell me about your responsibilities running events at The Wharf.

Kayla Marsh: I feel super fortunate to have a hand in shaping people’s experiences at a place as beautiful and unique as The Wharf. While I assist with producing and executing our public programming, I also focus heavily on managing private event rentals of our spaces such as District Pier, Transit Pier and The Wharf’s Dockmaster Building that sits at the end of our largest pier, District Pier. The most satisfying part of the job is seeing a client event’s success all the way through from beginning to end, whether it’s corporate or social. Plus, as someone who thrives in the East Coast weather, it’s not a bad gig to be outside by the water every day. The views and the fresh air are just some perks among many, including that I get to bring my darling pup Winnie to work with me daily.

What social sports do you play with DC Fray?

Too many! Just kidding. My first league was flag football on the Mall. I then got back to my softball roots and slowly started joining leagues in different areas of D.C. and Virginia. I play softball at Randall Rec Center on Sunday mornings (sometimes against DC Fray’s own Mitchell Kenigsberg), Quincy Park in Arlington on Sunday afternoons, and most recently, I played in Fray’s huge summer tournament at The Fields at RFK Campus. I had [so much] fun and my team ended up taking second place in the whole tournament. I was so exhausted by the last game, but I truly didn’t want it to end. I am now on the prowl for a new weekday Fray softball league. Ball is life!

What do you enjoy about participating?

I mentioned playing sports year-round growing up. I don’t think I truly appreciated it when I was younger because between the complaining parents and stressed-out coaches, it always felt so competitive. I love being able to pick up a sport I’m good at, and enjoy it in a different way now [because] there’s no pressure from anyone. I’m able to enjoy winning much more as a grown adult, probably because it’s always followed by a round of drinks somewhere with teammates who become your core friend group.

As a friend of DC Fray, and someone who has worked there, what do you appreciate most about the magazine and organization?

I appreciate the organization’s continual efforts to expand its audience among several demographics. It’s so refreshing to see Fray host leagues, create content and put on events that can be enjoyed by so many different kinds of people. Also, you’ve got to love the friendliness of league hosts, event staff and the magazine team. Such a fun bunch.

What’s your favorite thing about living in the D.C. area?

I love that our city is dog friendly and that hot spots are so accessible. In my experience, people aren’t gatekeeping their favorite things in the area. Instead, it feels like there’s always something new to check out.

What’s something about you people would be surprised to learn?

I’ve only been out of the country one time — and it was this year for a trip to Italy. Definitely the best first international experience a girl can have.

Your neighborhood: South Arlington. Favorite museum: Nothing will top the Newseum. RIP. Go-to cuisine: Mexican. 2023 goal: Learn how to properly salsa dance.

Follow Marsh on Instagram @kayymarsh.

