Photo Gallery: Kate Bollinger at DC9 // 6.17.22

Kate Bollinger’s sold-out show at DC9 was packed with young faces who seemed to be home from college for the summer.

I remember watching the Richmond, Virginia-based singer-songwriter’s 2019 track “Untitled” grow from 1 to 6 million listens, along with other growing singles like “Shadows” and most recently, “Yards / Gardens” on her latest EP, “Look at it in the Light.”

As I made my way to the front, I noticed how great Kate sounded live. Her soft vocals paired with a mix of slacker pop and indie rock gave the artist a distinct and timeless sound. Photos by Nicole Cummings.