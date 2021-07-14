Kapri Robinson is a No-Nonsense Mixologist

Kapri Robinson keeps it straight forward in all things. The founder of Chocolate City’s Best and organizer of the Back to Black Pop-up is inspired by any opportunity to be, unapologetically, herself.

District Fray: What D.C. style means to you

Kapri Robinson: D.C. style to me means uniqueness — from the multicolored row homes to the comfy-chic style of the people. Here in D.C., it’s not a dress to impress city. It is more of a let me show you who I am sense of style and this is all done through clothing, the way your home is designed and more.

Style icon and/or inspiration

My style icon is Deniseea Taylor. She is an entrepreneur out of New Orleans. She is unapologetically herself in all things. She brings the raw in her work and her fashion. She just encourages me to be myself at all times.

Wardrobe essential

I would say sunglasses that no one else can pull off. Usually, I find unique sunglasses at Eastern Market.

Personal style

My style is pretty simplistic. I really like one-pieces, may it be dresses, rompers [or] jumpsuits. My approach to cocktailing is also simplistic. I believe you only need about four ingredients for a delicious cocktail. I like to get straight to the point, and you can see that in all that I do.

@kapri.possible // chocolatecitysbest.com

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.