D.C. Juneteenth Events Roundup

While the second year as a national holiday, Juneteenth is a 157-year-old celebration and the District is prepared with plenty of events throughout June dedicated to honoring Black culture and creation. Featuring functions like a Black-owned marketplace, music festivals and an art display that centers on Afro-Futurist artistry, see what D.C. has in store for a holiday rich in history and community. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

Updated May 25, 2022. We’ll be updating this guide as Juneteenth events are announced.

6.6-6.20

NMAAHC Juneteenth 2022 Public Programs

Education is vital. And the National Museum of American History and Culture wants to embrace the importance of knowledge by holding a series of Juneteenth events dedicated to Black history, creation and fortitude. From events featuring rap legend Chuck D to lectures on historic African American cuisine, take advantage of the amazing cultural impact at this respected institution. Free. Oprah Winfrey Theater at the National Museum of African American History and Culture: 1400 Constitution Ave. NW, DC; nmaahc.si.edu // @nmaahc

6.11-8.31

Ase: Afro Frequencies at ARTECHOUSE

Witness an ARTECHOUSE exhibit that unites African culture and futurism into one entity. “Ase” is a compelling digital display named after the Yoruba concept of “power to produce change” and created by renowned visual artist Vince Fraser. Incorporating the poetry of Ursula Rucker, this exhibit showcases what African culture can bring to the far future and how we can’t have a future without African culture. “Ase: Afro Frequencies” opens on June 11. $25. 10 a.m. ARTECHOUSE DC: 1238 Maryland Ave. SW, DC; artechouse.com // @artechouse

6.17

Drunk Black History

Comedians Brandon Collins and Gordon Baker-Bone hit the road for a pre-Juneteenth celebration in D.C. This is an interactive show where prominent Black historical figures will finally get their dues through drunken anecdotes from booked guests. $6.19-$25. 10 p.m. DC Arts Center: 2438 18th St. NW; dcartscenter.org // @dcartscenter

6.17-19

Something In The Water

Pharrell Williams is bringing the best of music to Independence Avenue. Something In The Water is an over-the-top weekend festival that features dynamic music from the best artists of rap, r&b and genres beyond. Featuring names like JID, EarthGang — and surprise guests keeping us on our toes — celebrate Juneteenth at one of the biggest summer events in the DMV. $399.50. Independence Avenue: somethinginthewater.com // @somethinginthewater

6.18

Juneteenth at Frying Pan Farm Park

Families across the DMV are invited to celebrate African American stories, food traditions, music and more at Frying Pan Farm Park. This Juneteenth festival will include a visit from special guest storyteller Diane Macklin, a performance by musician John G. Lewis, fun crafts, chances to take in important history and delicious food truck cuisines. This event is free and open to the public, but please make sure to register by June 11. Free. 11 a.m. Frying Pan Farm Park: 2709 West Ox Rd. Herndon, VA; fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/frying-pan-park // @fairfaxparks

The Third Annual Juneteenth Half Marathon + 10K

Celebrate Juneteenth this year by getting active with your fellow Washingtonians. Starting at Fort Stanton Park and running along the Civil War Defenses of Washington Trail, take part in a run that shines a light on the cultural magnitude of this historic day and helps to bring together all the running clubs of the DMV. Free. 5:30 a.m. Fort Stanton Park: 1820 Erie St. SE, DC; juneteenthmarathon.org

6.19

Afro Soca Love: DC Juneteenth Black-Owned Marketplace + Afterparty

A great way to celebrate Juneteenth is to support the Black-owned businesses that keep the District going. Taking in the concert space of D.C.’s Karma and curated by local collective Afro Soca Love, go to an incredible marketplace that features artwork, cuisine and quality goods from Black businesses based in the DMV and beyond. Become a patron that acknowledges the priceless cultural value of your purchases. $10-$40. 11 a.m. Karma: 2221 Adams Pl. NE, DC; afrosocalove.com, dckarma.com // @afrosocalove, @_karmadc

DL Hughley at DC Improv

An Original King of Comedy, sitcom star and former CNN news host, DL Hughley is the stand-up legend that has frequently chronicled the in-and-outs of being Black in America. Closing out a 4-night stay at DC Improv on Juneteenth, join your fellow Washingtonians for a night of comedy from a stand-up dynamo whose graced “The Jay Leno Show,” “Dancing With The Stars” and radio airwaves of NYC. $50. 7 p.m. DC Improv: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

Juneteenth 2022 Block Party Celebration

Mema’s Popups and Bread For The City have come together to bring the District a Juneteenth celebration you won’t want to miss. Enjoy music while you dine, drink, shop among the DMV’s Black-owned businesses and enjoy presentations and performances throughout the day. From a ribbon-cutting ceremony to a tribute to Black fathers, celebrate Juneteenth at this event meant for the entire family. Free. 12 p.m. Bread For The City: 1700 Good Hope Rd. SE, DC; breadforthecity.org, linktr.ee/Memas // @breadforthecity, @memaspopups

Juneteenth Freedom Day Music Festival

Union Stage is proud to host a festival that prominently showcases the work of Black artists in the DMV. Hosted by WPGC’s Nori Nori and featuring sets from Black Alley Ruepratt and many others, this Juneteenth concert does it all to embody the beautiful significance of this holiday. $35. 7 p.m. Union Stage: 740 Water St. NW; unionstage.com // @unionstage

Thee Phantom and The Illharmonic Orchestra at Wolf Trap

Part B-Boy, part Beethoven, Thee Phantom and the Illharmonic Orchestra combines the energy and passion of hip-hop, with the beautiful, sweeping sounds of a live orchestra. This all African American orchestra commemorates Juneteenth with a performance at Wolf Trap. $27+. 6 p.m. The Barns at Wolf Trap: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

