19 Events Celebrating Juneteenth in D.C.

We’ve got you covered with events honoring Black culture, community and history.

Whether you celebrate on the 19th, the entire weekend or all month long, the District has you covered with 19 Juneteenth activities this month. This two-year-old federal holiday is a celebration that dates almost 160 years back dedicated to honoring Black culture, community and history. Including music events, Black-owned marketplaces and even an open-mic night, get ready for all of the Juneteenth celebrations D.C. has to offer. Note: Most descriptions are courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

6.10-9.3

Frank Stewart’s Nexus at The Phillips Collection

Celebrate Juneteenth from June till September with The Phillips Collection special exhibition launch of “An American Photographer’s Journey, 1960s to the Present.” Whether you are a foodie, artist, musician or traveler, let Stewart’s work captivate you as you explore his life of travel and stylistic voyage. Free+. 1600 21 St. NW, DC. phillipscollection.org // @phillipscollection

6.15

Live! at the Library at the Library of Congress

Start the evening off right with happy hour in the great hall with a Capitol view. The first event includes an impeccable synthesis of author Renata Cherlise’s discussion of her book, “Black Archives: A Photographic Celebration of Black Life,” and the Library’s “Prints & Photographs” collection of Rosa Parks’ family photos and other pieces. But don’t think the night is done, meet blues and old-time musician and storyteller Robert B. Jones in the Coolidge auditorium and give yourself over to his unmatched stories and powerful African American and American music. Free+. 5 p.m. 10 1st St. SE, DC. loc.gov // @librarycongress

6.16

“What’s Going On NOW” at The Kennedy Center

Are you a true Prince of Motown fan? This concert is the perfect way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s seminal album “What’s Going On” and kick off Juneteenth weekend while surrounded by today’s top stars. From Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams and former member of Snarky Puppy Cory Henry to Grammy-nominated stars like Luke James and Emily King and Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke, this can’t-miss-event has a never-ending VIP list. $39+. 8 p.m. 2700 F St. NW, DC. kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

6.17

Annapolis Juneteenth Parade and Festival at Annapolis City Dock

If you went to the Annapolis Juneteenth parade and festival last year, you know they go all out. This year, they’re promising more floats, more bands and more fun. Join the thousands who venture bayside for live music, horseback riders, food, a firework finale and much much more. Free+. 12 p.m. Dock St. Annapolis, MD. theannapolisjuneteenth.org // @theannapolisjuneteenth

Juneteenth 2023 Block Party Celebration at Bread For The City

Bread For the City & Mema’s Popups are making Juneteenth easy this year; come to their celebration, and you’ll have all you could ever ask for and more on one block. For the second year in a row, enjoy performances, food, presentations and more while you buy as much as you can carry from DMV Black-owned businesses – you’re supporting local businesses, so it’s perfectly okay to splurge. Free+. 1 p.m. 1700 Good Hope Rd. SE, DC; breadforthecity.org // @breadforthecity + @memaspopups

Juneteenth at Frying Pan Farm Park

Invite the whole family to Frying Pan Farm Park for a Juneteenth celebration this year. Whether you’re 9 or 90, this event has something for all ages. Start the Juneteenth festivities by participating in countless activities including live music, crafts, history and a special guest storyteller. Then treat yourself for a day well spent by taking your choice of food trucks offering African American cuisine, or try ‘em all – we won’t judge. Free. 11 a.m. 2709 West Ox Rd. Herndon, VA; fairfaxcounty.gov // @fairfaxparks

Juneteenth Kayak and Wine Excursion at Patuxent RiverKeeper Robin Hill Vineyard

Combining three of our favorite things: wine, food and kayaking, ACT3 Excursions has the perfect Juneteenth celebration for water-sport lovers and wine connoisseurs. Begin the adventure with a kayaking trip at a Black-owned, non-profit on the Patuxent River. After your two-hour exploration, sip the rest of the day away at Robin Hill Farm & Vineyard. $60+. 8:30 a.m. 17412 Nottingham Rd. Upper Marlboro, MD. act3explorations.com // @act3explorations

Juneteenth Marathon at Fort Stanton Park

Put on your running shoes — or your supporting shoes — and head to the Juneteenth 10K and half marathon. Start at Fort Stanton Park and get ready to run past five Civil War fort sites along the Washington Trail. At the finish line, celebrate your feats with festivities aplenty. Free+. 6:19 a.m. 1820 Erie St. SE, DC. juneteenthmarathon.org // @runjuneteenth

Juneteenth Open Mic Night at Justice Center

Calling all performers, take Saturday night off your calendar because you will be booked and busy this Juneteenth with this open mic night event. Whether you’re a musician, poet or simply an open mic night fanatic this is a great event to celebrate Juneteenth. Grab a refreshment, snack and merch and sit back and get ready for a night of performance. Free+. 7 p.m. 617 Florida Ave. NW, DC. pslweb.org // @pslnational

“Juneteenth: What it Means, and Why We Celebrate” at the National Museum of African American History and Culture

One of the most crucial parts of celebrating Juneteenth is learning about its history. Join the National Museum of African American History and Culture for a program on the history of Juneteenth and why we celebrate it. Free. 11 a.m. 1400 Constitution Ave. NW, DC. nmaahc.si.edu // @nmaahc

Ruby’s Family Reunion: A Juneteenth Celebration at Allen Pond Park

At Ruby’s Southern Comfort Kitchen, everyone is family. So, it’s only fitting for them to host their first annual family reunion this Juneteenth. Spend the day celebrating Black culture, community, pride and of course family with performances, special guests, marketplace vendors and on-site activations. We recommend stopping in to get food catered by Ruby’s So. Co. Kitchen and local food vendors as soon as you arrive because we promise you will be back for seconds. Free+. 11 a.m. 3330 Northview Dr. Bowie, MD. rubysbowie.com // @rubysocokitchen

The R&B Bar Crawl Juneteenth Weekend on U Street

Toast to Juneteenth with this R&B-themed bar crawl. Round up all your R&B-loving friends and score a group discount on this all-day event. With seven DJs and seven bars, this crawl couldn’t get any better – but wait, it does – unlimited drink specials and no door cover at every venue make this Saturday a one for the books. $10+. 2 p.m. Multiple venues. regmopromo.com // @regmopromo

6.18

Celebrate Juneteenth Festival at Brookland Arts Walk

For a family-friendly fun-filled festival, take to Brookland Arts Walk for the Celebrate Juneteenth Festival. Shop ’til you drop at the marketplace filled with Black-owned businesses or get your groove on with performances by Coyaba Dance Theater and DJ M$NP. No family member is left behind with arts and crafts galore and even a discussion by Jabari Exum, Lead Drummer and Movement Coach for Marvel’s two “Black Panther” films. Free+. 11 a.m. 716 Monroe St. NE, DC. celebratejuneteenthdc.com // @celebrate_juneteenth

DMV’s Juneteenth Celebration at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino

Witness a Juneteenth event of a lifetime at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino this holiday. Hosted by the husband and wife duo, Stan & Terri Long from Spotlight Over the City, this event will be jam-packed with endless DMV artists including DCVYBE, BLACK ALLEY and The Crank Crusaders. $60+. 7 p.m. 101 MGM National Ave. Oxon Hill, MD. eventbrite.com // @spotlightoverthecity

6.19

“How You Feelin?” Juneteenth at metrobar

A holistic Juneteenth celebration? Check. A wellness panel? Check. A party with multiple DJs, bands and more? Check, check and check. With three segments, relax, relate and release, each with its own wellness experience, there is nothing more you could ask for this Juneteenth. $20+. 12 p.m. 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC. feeldayinc.com // @feeldayinc

Jazz4Justice Juneteenth Festival at Gallery O on H

If you’re a music lover, the Jazz4Justive festival is made for you. Spend your Juneteenth surrounded by the smooth sounds of jazz by the Herb Scott Quartet, Alison Crockett with her trio and acclaimed saxophonist Brent Birckhead backed by the Jazz4Justice All Stars. Don’t forget your cameras because this event includes a jam session open to all – the perfect way to celebrate Juneteenth while showing off your musical talent. Free+. 6 p.m. 1354 H St. NE, DC. jazz4justice.com

Juneteenth Freedom Celebration at Anacostia Community Museum

Get a good night’s rest and rile up your competitive side before the Anacostia Community Museum Juneteenth Freedom Celebration this year. Spend the day competing in double Dutch competitions and east-of-the-river trivia. If you left your killer double Dutch talent at home, they still have you covered with an urban gardening workshop, Zumba interactive activities with the National Portrait Gallery and more. Free. 11 a.m. 1901 Fort Pl. SE, DC. anacostia.si.edu // @smithsonianacm

Juneteenth in DC 2023 at ONE DC Black Workers & Wellness Center

ONE DC is inviting the community to its Black Workers and Wellness Center to commemorate Juneteenth with countless activities. RSVP online to spend the afternoon honoring the triumphs and history of the continued fight for justice with live local music, food vendors, a performance by the Black Workers Chorus and more. Free+. 11 a.m. 2500 Martin Luther King Junior Ave. SE, DC. onedconline.org // @one_dc

Juneteenth in the District Health & Wellness Fair at Franklin Park

What better way to celebrate Juneteenth than self-care and reflecting on history. Whether you need a pick-me-up after an endless Juneteenth weekend of celebration or just need to be revitalized before another work week, spend the morning with FITDC and revitalize your mind, soul and body. Free+. 9 a.m. 1332 I St. NW, DC. fitdcjuneteenth2003.splashthat.com // @myfitdc

