On Thursday, June 16, we celebrated with our June cover subjects and readers at As You Are DC. Our Changemakers of D.C.’s Dining Scene event at D.C.’s newest queer community space also featured bites from Marcelle Afram, the talented mind behind Shababi Diner and a soundtrack by DJ MIM.

Photos by Andrew J. Williams III.

