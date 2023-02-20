Inside Washington’s latest luxury addition, Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf

The recently opened Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf places a contemporary end cap on The Wharf’s multi-year development as the burgeoning waterfront neighborhood completes its impressive ascension into one of Washington’s most exciting entertainment and lifestyle destinations.

Rolling in as Pendry Hotels & Resorts’ seventh property, the 131-room Wharf Pendry falls in line with the brand’s cozier locations, offering a European boutique feel compared to the larger resort-leaning experience of the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore. It also means Washingtonians can experience the contemporary Pendry experience without a trip up the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Designed by ODA with interiors by DesignAgency, the property’s new luxury approach seeps through all the subtle touches from its curated contemporary art collection to its clean lines with nods to mid-century modern details and Washington’s iconic marble buildings and monuments.

Located at the heart of the second phase of the Wharf on its Southernmost tip, one of the property’s more admirable attributes is its location. With stunning water views over the Washington channel and walkable access to everything the Wharf has to offer, it’s an ideal location for an upscale staycation, a deluxe crashpad after a show at The Anthem or a home base for travelers looking for easy access to the National Mall and the capital’s favorite tourist destinations.

There’s a lot to explore on property. Starting on the 12th floor, Moonracker launches itself onto Washington’s ever-expanding bar-restaurant scene with a Japanese-inspired menu, DJ sets and sweeping penthouse views. From the swanky decor and patio seating, there are few venues in town that can equal its contemporary offerings.

FRAY TIP: If you’re looking for drinks to impress, request seats by the fire pit on the terrace during sunset. For noshing, try the Tuna Taki Roll and Japanese styled karage fried chicken bites.

Speaking of food, Flora Flora is Pendry’s foodie highlight. Helmed by chef de cuisine Samuel Santos (formerly at D.C.’s Mission Group, Slipstream and the Line DC Hotel) the restaurant dishes up a Peruvian Mexican fusion menu with California sensibility. The dishes are light, fresh, healthy, and full of flavors. The East Atlantic forward all gluten-free menu notably features locally-sourced ingredients. We loved the Endive Chicory Salad and Grilled Orchard Point Oysters to start, the Ahi Tuna Causa as a first course and Duck Confit Chaufa for the main.

FRAY TIP: After dinner, saunter down to the ground level to soak in the velvety low lit cocktail vibes of Bar Pendry. This decidedly cosmopolitan nook is reminiscent of an intimate hard-to-get-into New York or Chicago speakeasy. It’s the perfect spot for a trendy night cap.

A warm weather staycation or visit to the Wharf Pendry must include lounging at the elegant rooftop pool complete with hot tub, cabanas and spa access. D.C. locals know our city has a lot to offer — but given its heat and humidity, it’s sorely lacking in the posh poolside lounge department. Pendry immediately ups that ante while literally placing itself at the top of the list of Washington’s rooftop pools.

FRAY TIP: You don’t have to be a guest to lounge at the pool. Treatments at Spa Pendry include pool and fitness center access. Want to skip the treatments and dive straight in? Cabana rentals for non-guests are available.

Spa Pendry features five private treatment rooms, including a couple’s room, two eucalyptus-infused steam rooms, tranquil lounge and a menu of beauty and body treatments featuring the latest in wellness and health techniques and technology.

FRAY TIP: Experience Pendry Washington DC with the Stay & Play offer, including a $75 daily resort credit ($150 for suites and $300 for specialty suites) to use towards any one of the hotel’s dining concepts or Spa Pendry.

As the Wharf continues to expand and fill in with retail and entertainment options, the Pendry provides a chic and elegant option to take in one of Washington’s most exciting destinations. See you by the pool this Spring!

Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf: 655 Water St. SW, DC; pendry.com/washington-dc // @pendrywharfdc

