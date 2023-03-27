I Will Follow: April 2023

Who to follow on Instagram, what newsletter to read and what podcast to listen to to make your life better.

The algorithm does work. But sometimes you may want someone or something that’s more than one click away. Our new roundup will hopefully inform you who to follow to make your scrolling more informative, emails more useful and podcasts more local.

Instagram @austinkgraff

Is it surprising a former Washington Post photographer is one of the most beautiful and most informative Instagram users? Not at all. But that doesn’t mean you should just scroll through Graff’s photos and dismiss his stories. While his grid is beautiful, you’ll want to follow for the local tidbits. Whether you’re living like a tourist and visiting the monuments or want to dive deeper into unfamiliar neighborhoods, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better city guide.

Newsletter 730DC

As Twitter continues to eat itself, Facebook slowly evolves into Myspace for the over-40 crowd and the Metaverse functions for the one guy in your life that uses the Metaverse, newsletters are becoming more and more useful. While there’s no shortage of D.C.-based news organizations offering multiple daily newsletters, the folks at 730DC are a bit different. Started by Hayden Higgins in 2013, the newsletter has evolved into a must-read morning email (it comes at 7:30 a.m., get it?) compiled by a collective of journalists and D.C. residents who just like to write. Good for the person who’s been reading PoPville for 20 years and the brand-new resident beginning to learn what “taxation without representation” truly means. 730dc.com

Podcast “Hometown Sounds”

Are there any bigger champions of D.C. music than Paul Vodra and Tony Porreco? For over a decade they’ve let the public know about local shows and new releases with their site and podcast. Whether you’re new to D.C. or a lifer, their podcast will lead you to new and exciting music. And if you like what you hear, you can usually see one of those bands at their occasional shows at the Luce Foundation Center inside the National Portrait Gallery. hometownsoundsdc.com

