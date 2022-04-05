Where to Hunt + Roll Easter Eggs in D.C.

After going dark for two pandemic-filled Easters, The White House Easter Egg Roll is back. It’s safe for kiddos to scour fields for dyed eggs, walk across other fields with an egg on a spoon, and pose for a photo next to a person wearing a large bunny plushie suit.

From the most famous Easter Egg Roll in the world to train-based Easter festivities, here are six options over three weekends throughout the DMV to celebrate a bunny that collects eggs but can not lay eggs.

Ongoing

Butler’s Orchard

Whether you’re the kind of parent that wants to be first or the kind of parent that only remembers Easter once candy is half off at CVS, Butler’s has you covered. The popular orchard, busy most summer weekends for berry picking and most autumn weekends for their petting zoo, pumpkin patch and hayrides, is embracing another holiday. Butler’s is offering the eggiest options, with an egg hunt, goodie baskets, giant slides, straw pyramid, pedal tractors, playground, a visit with the Country Bunny and more. This offers the best options for the family that finds it difficult to get anywhere on time with a toddler in tow. Every weekend until April 24. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., $10 in advance, $12 at the gate, kids 12 and under free. Butler’s Orchard: 22222 Davis Mill Rd. Germantown, MD; (301) 428-0444; butlersorchard.com // @butlersorchard

4.9

Shenandoah River Easter Egg Hunt

The most scenic hunt happens to be the furthest from D.C. If you’re willing to drive an hour and a half, you’ll be treated to beautiful views of Massanutten Mountain to the west and Shenandoah National Park to the east. While there’s only one time option, there are two separate hunts, one for the kids aged 6 to 12 and one for the 5 and under youngsters. 1 p.m., free, standard parking fees apply. Shenandoah River State Park: 350 Daughter of Stars Dr. Bentonville, VA // dcr.virginia.gov

4.15 + 4.16

B&O Railroad Museum

My kid could care less about eggs. My kid would trade me for a train and my kid loves me. An adventure to an egg hunt would only garner slight excitement. An adventure to an egg hunt in a roundhouse would make my kid embrace all things Easter. Kids will hunt for Easter Eggs during the first hour, take a train ride on the Mile One Express and, of course, pose a commemorative photo with the Easter Bunny. 9 a.m., free for adult members, $5 for child members, $20 for children, $23 for adults. B&O Railroad Museum: 901 W Pratt St. Baltimore, MD; (410) 752-2490; borail.org // @borailroad

4.16 + 4.17

Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden

Visit Old Town Alexandria for an egg hunt at a historic residence. Like most of the events on this list, there are also crafts, games and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Somewhat surprising, it’s the only hunt also held on Easter Sunday. FYI, this is a bring your own blanket type of event. Sessions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, $5 to $15. Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden: 614 Oronoco St. Alexandria, VA; (703) 548-1789; leefendallhouse.org // @leefendallhousemuseum

4.18

Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Another Easter event on the Monday following Easter. But this one has been called an “African-American family tradition” since 1891. The National Zoo is offering a four hour egg hunt near the lion-tiger hill, feedings of tortoises, tigers and beavers, an elephant demonstration and more. The National Zoo is already one of the best places to take kids for a few hours of free fun and the Easter egg hunt is just a bonus. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Smithsonian’s National Zoo: 3001 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; (202) 633-4888; nationalzoo.si.edu // @smithsonianzoo

The White House Easter Egg Roll

The raffle for tickets for D.C.’s (America’s? North America’s? Earth’s?) hottest Easter Egg Roll is over. Sorry? Demand far outweighs supply so many parents and children will be disappointed when their number is not chosen so don’t feel bad if you missed your chance to get in the raffle. There’s always next year. Unless Covid numbers are bad. So maybe not next year. The White House: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; (202) 456-1111; whitehousehistory.org // @whitehousehistory