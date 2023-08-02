How To Make the Most of D.C.’s Flower Season

From visits to vibrant flower farms to creative end-of-summer workshops, we’ve got you covered.

The most conspicuous sign that winter is over in the DMV might be the flowers. Floral-rich with a long blooming season, we bask for months in spring and summer’s visual and olfactory (and, yes, histamine-triggering) gifts: the fleeting cacophony of cherry blossoms, sprays of forsythia and delicate crocuses giving way to daffodils, tulips, hydrangeas and roses.

The first week of August marks summer’s official midpoint. And with the relief that comes with the first whisper of cooler days ahead, you may also find yourself panicking that the season’s sensory bounty will soon be behind us. But if you’ve got a case of the summer scaries, we’ve got the cure: Soak it up. It’s only August; some of the DMV’s best flowers are just getting started.

“Flowers are a scientifically proven mood booster, and local flowers especially are a way to embrace the present and really be absorbed in time and place,” says Amber Flack, owner and CEO of Little Acre Flowers, the only D.C. floral shop boasting 100% locally-sourced blooms.

Flack notes that this time of year, the area is rich with field-grown showstoppers like dahlias, sunflowers and zinnias, as well as a host of floaty wildflowers like rudbeckia, cosmos and gomphrena.

As summer’s swansong takes root, consider this your guide to the places and experiences that will help you make the most of the flowers that define the season — and make some memories (and maybe even some crafts) to last you until next year.

This month, see flowers in new ways with workshops and events for budding gardeners, floral designers and crafters.

Pressed Flower Frame Workshop with Wildry at the Makery at Relume

Desperately trying to squeeze the last bit of life from summer in hopes it will last forever? There’s a craft for that. Join the folks at Wildry for a crash course in pressing and framing flowers, hosted by The Makery at Relume. Wildry specializes in one-of-a-kind floral art with a local and sustainable bent: They primarily source materials from second-hand and vintage purveyors and their flowers are grown and dried in the D.C. area. Learn more about Wildry at wildry.co or follow them on Instagram

760 C St. SE, DC

Dahlia Dreams at Petal’s Edge Floral Design

Few flowers scream late summer like dahlias. Fun fact: This showstopper of a bloom is not only visually pleasing, it boasts peppery, completely edible petals and tuberous roots to boot. In this workshop, learn the basics of floral design and craft your own arrangement featuring this gorgeous and multifaceted garden darling. All flowers and materials are provided, and Petal’s Edge is accessible by Metro with parking available nearby. For those looking to go deeper into floral design, check out their one-on-one mentorship opportunities. $150. 7 p.m. 1105 Oronoco St. Alexandria, VA; shoppetalsedge.com // @shoppetalsedge

Desert Terrariums at REWILD Shaw

Terrariums are the place where seriously skilled crafting meets utter whimsy. Build the tiny desert ecosystem of your dreams to gaze upon all winter long. $50. 7 p.m. 1924 8th St. NW, DC; rewilddc.com // @rewilddc

Garden-Inspired Bouquets with Flowers x Flores at Shop Made in DC – Union Market

Shop Made in DC is no stranger to flower-inspired classes, from sip-and-paints focused on peonies and tropical florals, to indigo dying to making DIY eucalyptus. Keep an eye on their class calendar for more, including natural soap making, hosted by White Lily Shoppe on August 3, if you’re hankering to sprinkle flower petals into something you will then rub all over your body. Private classes for groups of five or more can be arranged. $100. 3 p.m. 325 Morse St. NE, DC; shopmadeindc.com //



Bouquets for Days

From flower shops boasting sustainable, locally sourced blooms to day trip-worthy flower farms, the DMV is flush with spots to get your late-summer flower fix.

Bona Terra

This native plant nursery puts our collective recycling skills on blast by growing plants in reused containers with soil made from composted invasive plants and fertilizer made from invasive fish. Visits by appointment only. 391 Friendship Rd. Friendship, MD; bonaterradc.com // @bonaterradc

Blk Flwr Mrkt

A community-oriented mobile floral shop and studio hosting regular in-person pop-ups and non-traditional floral design workshops. blackflowermarket.com // @blkflwrmrkt

Deep Roots Farm

Sign up for the fall CSA at this Black and woman-owned holistic farm and be sure to add on fresh flowers. 15105 Mt Calvert Rd. Upper Marlboro, MD; deeprootsfarm.us // @deeprootsfarm

Flowers x Flores

Flowers x Flores is a farm and floral design studio using regenerative growing practices on an urban lot in Hyattsville, Maryland. flowersxflores.com // @flowersxflores

Lee’s Flower + Card Shop Inc.

First opened in 1945, Lee’s is the oldest Black-owned flower shop in D.C. 1026 U St. NW, DC; leesflowerandcard.com // @leesflowersdc

Little Acre Flowers

In an industry notorious for its environmental impact, Little Acre offers 100% locally sourced arrangements wrapped in sustainable materials. (Check out their subscription options, too.) 2004 17th St. NW, DC; littleacreflowers.com // @littleacreflowers

Wollam Gardens

An 11-acre farm and wedding venue 60 miles west of the District, Wollam Gardens is home to an impressive array of perennials, annuals, trees, and shrubs. Spend a day picnicking, wandering the grounds and cutting your own bouquet. CSA options available. 5167 Jeffersonton Rd. Jeffersonton, VA; wollamgardens.com // @wollamgardens

