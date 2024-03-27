Hop into It: D.C.’s Easter Brunch Guide

Hey, foodies and brunch enthusiasts! Ready to hop into some egg-citing Easter festivities this year? Whether you’re in the mood for a Japanese-inspired feast, a Latin fiesta, or a classic French brunch, there’s something for every palate this Easter. Here’s the lowdown on some of the coolest spots to hit up on March 31st!

Nama Ko’s Japanese Brunch: Dive into the flavors of Japan at Nama Ko with their Easter brunch. Think Smashed Avocado Crab Toast on fluffy Japanese milk bread and cocktails like Sailor Moon. It’s a culinary trip to Tokyo without the flight!

JOY by Seven Reasons: A fun spot for the whole fam! Parents can munch on Venezuelan delights while the kids get crafty with cookie decorating. It’s a win-win for everyone!

KNEAD Hospitality + Design: Whether you’re craving crab cake benedicts by the water or a southern feast at Succotash, KNEAD’s got your Easter brunch sorted.

Gravitas’ Michelin-starred Brunch: Feel fancy with a 3-course Michelin-starred brunch. Because hey, you deserve a treat!

Bresca’s Elevated Easter: Step into the world of culinary elegance at Bresca with their unique take on Easter fare. It’s not just a meal; it’s an experience.

Alta Strada’s Italian Dinner: Keep it traditional with Italian Easter dinner specials from the renowned Chef Michael Schlow. Because pasta is always a good idea.

Balos’ Greek-Island Style Brunch: Get a taste of Greece with Balos’ pre-fixe brunch menu. Don’t miss out on their signature espresso martini!

Immigrant Food’s Special Brunch: Enjoy global flavors with a special Easter brunch menu, featuring delights like Hong Kong French Toast.

Surreal’s Egg-ceptional Easter: Besides a delectable brunch, there might be an Easter egg hunt! Keep your eyes peeled!

Lutèce’s French Flavors: Indulge in some Carrot Bread or a Scotch Egg with a French twist. Ooh la la!

Joon’s Donut Delight: Easter donuts? Yes, please! Pair them with unlimited small plates for a brunch to remember.

Ilili’s Middle Eastern Brunch: Explore a fusion of flavors with Ilili’s a la carte brunch menu, featuring dishes like Shakshuka and Swiss Chard Benedict.

Centrolina’s Roman Feast: Embrace the Roman holiday with Chef Amy Brandwein’s all-day Easter menu, starring a slow-roasted whole lamb.

Petite Cerise’s French Elegance: Choose from a special three-course menu to create your perfect French Easter brunch or dinner.

Quadrant’s Tea Time: Elevate your Easter with an exquisite tea time experience at The Ritz Carlton, featuring a selection of teas, truffles, and mini quiches.

Whether you’re a brunch aficionado, a tea time enthusiast, or just in it for the Easter eggs, there’s plenty to get excited about this Easter. So, grab your peeps, make those reservations, and get ready to feast in style!

