Get In The Holiday Spirit at Union Market

It’s that time of year again to celebrate the joys of the holiday season. And Union Market is putting on a host of events and programming to get D.C. residents in the holiday spirit once again – and you won’t want to miss it. From themed holiday light shows featuring modern Christmas and pop hits to musical performances by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington and Clear Harmonies Carolers, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. Read on for more events that will be sure to leave you feeling all the holiday feels. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

12.10 + 12.17

Friday Night Holiday Light Show @ Neal Place

Close out a long week by experiencing the excitement of the holiday season at Union Market’s Friday Night Holiday Light Show. The most recent show featured a dazzling display of lights set against a soundtrack of Disney songs – and the remaining shows are also themed, meaning there’s something for everybody to enjoy. On Friday, December 10, check out a spectacular light show featuring some of the most popular songs from the last 50 years, including sounds from pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and the legendary Queen. Then, get all you want for Christmas by experiencing the sweet tunes of Mariah Carey and Michael Buble on Friday, December 17. And while the show starts at 7 p.m, don’t miss the fun starting at 5 p.m. each night, with the chance to participate in ornament decorating and sip on specialty hot cocktails from Suburbia. 7-7:30 p.m.

12.18

Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington DC

No one knows how to reign in the Christmas spirit better than the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C. Singing to inspire equality and inclusion with their performances, they amplify the feeling of togetherness that the holiday season brings. Hear them perform a shining selection of holiday tunes at Neal Place on Saturday, December 18 at 1 p.m, and fill your heart with the beautiful sounds of the season.

Full Moon Sound Gong Session*

As the year closes out, it’s time for shedding our old skins and walking into the new year renewed. Go into the holidays with a fresh perspective and lighter existence by joining Sound Wellness at Dock 5. There will be guided meditation infused with vibration, followed by a gong-sound meditation session — all in celebration of new beginnings. 7 p.m. *Event at Dock5.

12.19

Clear Harmonies Carolers

We’ve got great news for music lovers: Union Market is offering you the chance to see multiple talented choral acts throughout their “All is Bright” weekend. The Clear Harmonies Carolers are seasoned professionals — pun intended — who love bringing joy through the sounds of the holidays. Don’t miss this group adding a little flair to your favorite seasonal songs by performing surprising arrangements of well-known modern tunes and traditional carols. 6:30 p.m.

2021 UMD Holiday Gift Guide

If you’re someone who struggles with gift-giving, don’t worry; the District’s Holiday Gift Guide has more than 50 curated gift ideas that will have everyone on your list wondering when you became so creative. From gift ideas for the hostess with the mostest, to parental units and the serial procrastinator, there’s something for virtually every kind of person you can imagine. Check it out online and order the perfect gift today.

Neal Place, Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; unionmarketdc.com // @unionmarketdc

