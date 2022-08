In a month of excellent shows, Hiatus Kaiyote stands out. The Australian jazz fusion band performed to a sold-out crowd at Fillmore Silver Spring touring their latest album, “Mood Variant.” The last time this band performed was in 2013 and the crowd showed how much they missed this Grammy-nominated group. Photos by Mike Kim.

