Photo Gallery: Greensky Bluegrass at The Anthem // 2.5.22

Last Saturday, February 5, the sounds of bluegrass music could once again be heard at the Wharf in Washington, D.C. as Greensky Bluegrass headlined their second night at The Anthem with friends and touring companions, The Infamous String Dusters. The Kalamazoo, MI based quintet composed of Dave Bruzza (guitar), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Anders Beck (dobro), Paul Hoffman (mandolin), and Mike Devol (upright bass) forged a mind-melting 21 song setlist (including encore) featuring songs from their 2022 album “Stress Dreams.” The evening kicked off with “Windshield,” a crowd favorite from their 2014 album “If Sorrows Swim” and rolled into “Fixin’ to Ruin” off their 2016 album, “Shouted, Written Down & Quoted.” Check out the full setlist:

Set List

“Windshield”

“Fixin’ to Ruin”

“Until I Sing”

“A Letter to Seymour”

“New Rize Hill”

“Monument”

“It’s Not Mine Anymore”

“Give a Shit”

“Blood Sucking F(r)iends”

“What You Need”

“The Four”

“Run or Die”

“For Sure Uh Huh”

“Jaywalking”

“200 Miles From Montana”

“Absence of Reason”

“I’d Probably Kill You”

“Dry County”

“Reasons to Stay”

“Leap Year”

“E: Stress Dreams”

From beginning to end, the show felt like a runaway freight train of pure bluegrass Americana sprinkled psychedelic and ethereal jams. If you combined the heart of a string-band with the soul of a rock band, Greensky Bluegrass would surely be the result. Their rich, layered approach to bluegrass yields a style that stands out from other artists in their genre. Greensky Bluegrass is currently slated to continue their tour through July.

