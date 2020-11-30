10 D.C. Area Organizations to Consider for Giving Tuesday

It’s always paramount to support your community, and 2020 has proven that in tough times, it’s truly essential. In honor of this season of giving and Giving Tuesday, we’ve rounded up a handful of local organizations that are positively impacting our greater D.C. community and could use your support. For more amazing organizations, be sure to visit the Catalogue for Philanthropy, and learn more about their work and Giving Tuesday here. Stay tuned for more on ways to give back in our upcoming winter issue, out on December 11.

City Blossoms

City Blossoms aims to connect those living in the city with green spaces both for the cultivation of fresh food and to encourage individuals to reap the benefits of a life connected to nature. Through various partnerships throughout the District, City Blossoms promotes their four key tenants – healthy living habits, community development, environmental education and artistic expression – to make sure green spaces are part of the everyday lives of people of all ages in D.C. www.cityblossoms.org // @cityblossoms

Community Forklift

Not only does Community Forklift pick up donations of unwanted building materials throughout the D.C. area for reuse, it also sells them at low costs to those who need supplies and even donates materials to local nonprofits. By eliminating waste and removing high costs from necessary materials, this nonprofit makes materials and essential building repairs affordable and accessible, too. www.communityforklift.org // @communityforklift

DC Greens

The mission of DC Greens is to “use the levers of food education, food access and food policy to advance food justice in the nation’s capital.” Through programs reaching youth in schools, those in need of fresh fruits and vegetables, encouraging urban agriculture and more, DC Greens fights for food justice for those most in need of it. www.dcgreens.org // @dc_greens

Food Rescue U.S.

According to Food Rescue U.S.’s website, “40 percent of all food produced in the U.S. ends up in the dump, and close to 20 percent of all families in D.C. feel some form of food insecurity.” This organization helps to combat both issues through food runners who pick up unused food from restaurants, caterers, markets and more, and distribute it to those in the community in need of meals. https://foodrescue.us/tag/d-c/ // @foodrescue.dc

HER Resiliency Center

HER Resiliency Center helps women in need ages 18-25 by setting them up for success in various facets of life. HER realizes that each woman is a unique individual and so are her needs, and takes a “person-centered” approach to making sure they have access to benefits, housing options, medical assistance including therapy and mental health resources, and more. www.herresiliencycenter.org // @herresiliency

Immigrant Food

If you’re craving a break from cooking with a side of community support, look no further than Immigrant Food. Purchase Chef Enrique Limardo’s basket of holiday goodies here, and your purchase will also prompt Immigrant Food to donate a meal to a member of the immigrant community in D.C. through the restaurant’s nonprofit partners. This makes a great gift option for a foodie in your life, and a way to treat yourself and benefit those in need of a delicious meal. www.immigrantfood.com // @immigrantfood

The MusicianShip

You might know them as the originator of The Wammies and the DC Funk Parade, but The MusicianShip is also home to a wealth of music-related programming for youth up to young adults. By making music a part of young people’s lives, The MusicianShip strengthens the lives of those participating and the D.C. music community as a whole. www.themusicianship.org // @themusicianship

NIVA // Save Our Stages

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) is leveraging the collective might of independent venues and stakeholders throughout the country to help save our stages. By lobbying Congress, raising funds for venues most in need and more, NIVA aims to preserve live entertainment in the District and throughout the country for generations to come. Learn more here and here, and stay tuned for more in our winter issue. www.saveourstages.com // @nivassoc

PFLAG Washington DC / Metropolitan Area

PFLAG aims to support the LGBTQ+ community and its allies through education, advocacy and by building “on a foundation of loving families united with LGBTQ+ people and allies.” By donating this year, you can also honor and celebrate the 100th birthday of PFLAG’s founder. With chapters all across the country, PFLAG encourages equality and advocacy in the District and beyond. www.pflag.org // @pflag

Shout Mouse Press

Through writing workshops all the way to publication, Shout Mouse Press gives young, marginalized creators and writers opportunities to share their stories and therefore enrich the lives of those who consume their works. According to their website, Shout Mouse Press has “produced 40 books by 320+ incarcerated, immigrant, Black, low-income and otherwise marginalized youth in D.C. and Haiti.” www.shoutmousepress.org // @shoutmousepress

Looking Ahead

Bakers Agains Racism

Unofficially the world’s largest bake sale, Bakers Agains Racism is back with a holiday edition of their earlier 2020 offerings dubbed “Bake the Holidays Better.” Individual spots are holding sales to benefit a variety of anti-racism organizations from December 5-20. Check out local spots here and get ready to grab some amazing baked goods for great causes. www.bakersagainstracism.com // @bakersagainstracism

