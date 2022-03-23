Photo Gallery: Girls to the Front Panel // 3.22.22

Check out these curated images from Tuesday evening’s Girls to the Front panel, part of Shop Made in DC‘s She DC series: a month-long celebration of D.C. women in business.

The event included opening remarks by Shop Made in DC Founder Stacey Price and an intimate 90-minute conversation featuring six badass women entrepreneurs making change in the District, moderated by District Fray Magazine Editor-in-Chief Monica Alford.

Panelists included District Fray March cover subject and owner of Steadfast Supply, Virginia Arrisueño; author of “White Plates, Black Faces” and managing partner at Serenata, A.J. Johnson; president of the Equality Chamber of Commerce DC Metro Area and Founder and Principal of Stunner Social, Riah Gonzales King; co-founder of as you are bar, Jo McDaniel; COO and director of sports at United Fray, Brittany Rheault; and owner/CEO of Studio/Couture and Wammie Award-nominated singer-songwriter, Roquois.

