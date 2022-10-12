Get into the Swing of Things with CitySwing DC

For those looking for some golf excitement in the D.C. area, Swingers Crazy Golf in DuPont Circle and Perch Putt in Tysons both offer up mini-golf fun, while Topgolf provides bays for parties to compete in golf games at locations in Ashburn and the National Harbor.

Now, D.C. has a new golf entertainment venue—CitySwing DC, located at 901 New York Avenue NW, which focuses on the 92 percent of people who don’t play the sport and is designed to be a non-intimidating fun space to play and learn golf. Equipped with a full food and beverage program, people can come with friends to just hang out or take lessons with PGA certified instructors.

“We focus on using technology to provide first-time golf experiences, as well as ways for avid golfers to improve,” says Tari Cash, founder and CEO of CitySwing DC. “We like to think of ourselves in between an entertainment opportunity around golf, as well as a more instruction-based and place for people to practice and advance their golf game.”

There are three distinct businesses that make up CitySwing. One is the golf studio, another is a mobile truck, and the third is the CitySwing Foundation.

The studio is a combination of Orange Theory and Topgolf, where people have fun and learn. There are target practice games and virtual simulators of real courses, such as Pebble Beach or Bethesda Country Club. There’s also an indoor putting green and a lounge.

“People can rent the hitting bays in time intervals, and it’s great for both individuals or groups,” Cash says. “You can host birthday parties or team-building events, or just come for a family getaway.”

The mobile truck was an idea that came about during the pandemic, and is a 35-foot-long trailer that has two simulators built in, and offers the same experience of the studio, with the difference being it can be taken to an office or event.

Cash, who went to Harvard Business School and worked at Tesla, notes she created the concept to help break the barriers people experience with getting introduced to the sport—affordability, accessibility and lack of diversity. And that philosophy is what led to the foundation.

“Our foundation is focused on delivering our mission to make sure we can provide free access to learning golf and equipment to under-represented and low-income kids and families in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia areas,” she says. “We want to make sure they are able to take advantage of these very fun golf experiences.”

A lover of the game of golf, Cash created the concept for CitySwing back in 2018.

“It’s a strategic game, and once you learn how to hit the ball, it’s a game that I believe most people will love,” she says. “I have a very strong passion and belief that golf is a unique way to

build relationships—particularly in the professional arena. Career advancement, networking, fundraising and more happens on the golf course. This is a great way to advance in one’s professional life, and I wanted more women and people of color to have access to this strategic tool. So, I created a space where golf really feels different. It’s an inclusive and welcoming environment.”

CitySwing DC: 901 New York Avenue NW, DC; cityswingdc.com // @cityswing

