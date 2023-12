Check out photos from DC Fray’s Cornhole summer league.

Sunshine and summertime, this cornhole league took full advantage of the Hi-Lawn rooftop greenspace during our Summer 23 season. Players could grab cold drinks at the bar and soak up some rays in between rounds. Want to toss with us? Check out our upcoming cornhole leagues with Hi-Lawn returning in the spring. Photos by Scott Fields.

