Fraylife+ Membership Just Got a Big Upgrade

Big News: Select Winter Social Sport Leagues Are Now Included in Your Fraylife+ Membership!

At Fray, we’re all about one thing: making fun possible. And today, we’re taking that mission to the next level for our Fraylife+ members.

You asked for more perks, and we listened. Starting now, select social sport leagues are included in your Fraylife+ membership at no additional cost! Yes, you read that right—fun, social fitness (that’s a thing right?), and friendships are officially part of the package.

What’s Included?

Fraylife+ members can now join these awesome leagues for free:

This is a beta test but if all goes well each season we’ll host different select leagues as part of your Fraylife+ membership so keep an eye out for updates. For now, these leagues are perfect for tossing back (literally), meeting new people, and staying active without breaking the bank.

What Is Fraylife+ Membership?

If you’re new to Fraylife+, let’s break it down. Fraylife+ is our premium membership program designed for folks who want to make the most of every moment. Members enjoy a host of perks like:

Exclusive discounts on events and activities

Early access to registration for leagues

Exclusive Ticket Giveaways to big name sporting events and shows

Invitations to members-only mixers and events

And now, free access to select social sport leagues!

It’s the easiest way to stay connected, stay active, and stay social—all while saving big.

Why Join Fraylife+?

Life is better when it’s fun, and Fraylife+ makes fun easier to find. Whether you’re looking to dive into new hobbies, meet awesome people, or just get moving, Fraylife+ gives you the tools to do it all. And with these new included leagues, you’ll have even more chances to get out there and play.

Ready to Get Started?

If you’re already a Fraylife+ member you’ll league discount will be shown at check out.

Not a member yet? No problem! Be sure to add membership to your registration and your discount will be applied and you’ll be on your way to enjoying this perk and the many more we have in store!

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make fun possible—on and off the field.

P.S. Want to Join Fraylife+ but not necessary the leagues above? You can signup directly too. We’ve got Wizards tickets going out this month, a theatre show or two and a bunch of other perks rolling out this year including big discounts on our Snow Tubing adventure next month!