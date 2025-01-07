Join us on Saturday, February 8th for a night party on the slopes. Take the shuttle out to the party location and get ready to shred. Enjoy access to the on-site restaurant for dinner, a snack truck for hot beverages and light bites, local shops for a take-home treat, music, lights, and more!

Whether you’re looking to challenge your friends to a race or simply want to enjoy the rush of sliding down the slopes, the Downhill Disco Snow Tubing Adventure has something for everyone. So, put on your winter gear and get ready to dance your way down the mountain!