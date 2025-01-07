Downhill Disco Snow Tubing Adventure

Official Fray Event

Saturday, February 8, 2025

408 Alstadts Hill Road Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
Harpers Ferry

Snow Riders

$97

Fraylife+ Member Perk: $65 Redemption Info

About This Event

Say goodbye to the winter blues and get into the new year groove with our Downhill Disco Snow Tubing event!

 

Join us on Saturday, February 8th for a night party on the slopes. Take the shuttle out to the party location and get ready to shred. Enjoy access to the on-site restaurant for dinner, a snack truck for hot beverages and light bites, local shops for a take-home treat, music, lights, and more!

 

Whether you’re looking to challenge your friends to a race or simply want to enjoy the rush of sliding down the slopes, the Downhill Disco Snow Tubing Adventure has something for everyone. So, put on your winter gear and get ready to dance your way down the mountain!

 

Included in Your Ticket

  1. Pre-Game Meet Up at TBD with Specialty Pricing at the Bar
  2. Transporation to and from the Venue
  3. Light Snacks and Beverages for the Ride
  4. Party Bus Vibes with Music and Games along the way
  5. Snow Tubing Admission + Tube Rental
  6. Down Hill Disco Experience – Snow Tubing with a Music and Light Show
  7. Shopping Experience Onsite for Snacks, Drinks, Merch, Souvenirs, etc.
  8. Hot Chocolate Trailer with Original and Specialty Flavor Options
  9. Dinner Available at Alstadt Ale House

 

Anticipated Event Itinerary

  • 2pm to 3:45pm // Pregame Experience at Partner Bar
  • 3:50pm to 4pm // Bus Loading and Departure
  • 6pm // Arrive to Venue (6:15pm check-in and safety tutorial )
  • 6:30pm // Snow Tubing Begins
  • 8pm // Snow Tubing Ends
  • 8 to 8:45 // Dinner / Shopping Experience
  • 9pm // Departure Home
  • 10:45pm // Arrival Home

 

*Snow tube rental + two-way shuttle pass included in ticket price. Snacks and drinks on the bus. Food + shopping available onsite through separate purchase.

Date

