Four New D.C. Area Rooftops for Outdoor Drinking and Views

Rooftops are a favorite location for cocktails among Washingtonians, and for good reason. The city’s low skyline makes it easy to feel on top of the world as you gaze down to the sprawling streets and trees below, drink in hand. There’s something about the open air that boosts the mood on any office happy hour or night out. And since many rooftop spaces include indoor sections, too, they’re suitable even when the weather is cool or wet — but fingers crossed for sunny, dry skies.

Here are four new rooftop bars to target for your next outing.

Clarendon Pop-up

Rotating cocktails, neighborhood views and refreshed flooring are waiting at this Arlington rooftop, located in the former Clarendon Ballroom space. Recent drinks have included a Skyy vodka crush and a rooftop paloma. Expect seasonal events (the spot hosted a Cinco de Mayo bash) and an otherwise casual and roomy destination for groups of all sizes. A small food menu of wings, sliders and bar snacks is available. 3185 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA; clarendonpopupbar.com // @clarendonpopupbar

Hip Flask

Situated atop the gleaming new Marriott Bethesda Downtown hotel, Hip Flask offers urban views for locals and travelers looking for a rooftop drink without venturing into the heart of D.C. The signature cocktail here is the tiger vogue, a shaken and stirred drink made with Maker’s 46 bourbon, chicory, tiger nut and orange bitters that’s presented with a speakeasy twist. Food has a mid-Atlantic theme, with pimento cheese deviled eggs and a local meat and cheese board among the options. 7707 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda, MD; @marriottbethesdadowntown

Salazar

The beat is as strong as the tequila at this Mexican-inspired bar from the team behind Mission and The Admiral. The rooftop is the center of the action, where groups gather for margaritas ($8 a glass or $24 a pitcher during daily happy hour), cold beers and a menu of tacos, quesadillas, burritos and more. Brunch is a party too, with bottomless drinks available for $26.99 with an entree purchase. 1819 14th St. NW, DC; salazardc.com // @salazarbardc

Smoke & Mirrors

Sprawling views of the Capitol Building and downtown D.C. are the hallmark of this bar, located on the 11th floor of the AC Hotel. The Navy Yard spot features both indoor and outdoor seating to enjoy cocktails and bites. Cocktails fit the upscale atmosphere, with options ranging from a smoked mezcal paloma to the boozy and complex namesake drink, made with Scotch whisky, Benedictine herbal liqueur and Dubonnet rouge aperitif. The kitchen menu is heavy on modern American bar favorites, from a kale Caesar salad to a spicy tuna and avocado dish and even fancied up tater tots with a gouda mornay and shaved black truffle. 867 New Jersey Ave. SE, DC; smokeandmirrorsrooftop.com // @smokeandmirrorsrooftop

