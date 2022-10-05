Where to Find Football Food and Drink Specials Around D.C.

Football season is underway, with Saturdays and Sundays packed with games at both the college and professional levels. The D.C. area is home to fans from teams from across the country, meaning there’s always plenty of action when kickoff rolls around. If you’re looking for a spot to settle in for game time, whether it’s on a Saturday afternoon or a Monday night, consider a visit to one of these bars with dedicated food and drink specials that are sure to get — and keep — the game day experience going.

Across the Pond

This Dupont Circle sports bar shows a full slate of football games each weekend and keeps an updated online schedule of TVs. Among the game day specials: $1 off select draft, bottled and canned beers, $6 house wines and mixed drinks and $6 appetizers like cheese quesadillas, bacon cheese fries and mozzarella sticks. 1732 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; acrosstheponddc.com // @accrosstheponddc

The Brighton



Down along The Wharf, The Brighton offers college and NFL “tailgate” specials that include a $5 Budweiser with purchase of an entree along with $10 game day cocktails and $6 shooters. It’s a good opportunity to find some more affordable drinks in an otherwise pricey area of the city. 949 Wharf St. SW, DC; brighton-dc.com // @brightonwharf

The Blaguard

Fans of D.C. sports teams come to the Blaguard to sip on select $4 beers from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays as well as during a weekday happy hour that runs to 8 p.m. and adds $5 rail drinks and premium drafts. 2003 18th St. NW, DC; blaguarddc.com // @theblaguard

Crystal City Sports Pub



Whether you’re cheering on college or professional football, make a stop here to take advantage of generous game day food and drink discounts. Cheer on your favorite team with $4 pints, $14 pitchers or $22 pitchers of select beers and fuel up with some $7 appetizers on Saturdays. 529 23rd St. S, Arlington, VA; ccsportspub.com // @ccsportspub

Little Chicken

The Midtown Center development is home to this casual hangout that salutes the pleasures of fried chicken and cold drinks. A special football menu runs Saturday through Monday and includes snacks like buffalo cauliflower or fried pickles ($9) and fried chicken waffle fry nachos ($14). 1100 15th St. NW, DC; justlittlechicken.com // @justlittlechicken

Mission Navy Yard



Discounts on glasses or pitchers of vodka-spiked lemonade ($9-$26) and Southwest-inspired snacks like $10 plates of nachos and $9 chipotle chicken roll ups set the tone for gametime at this buzzing and spacious Navy Yard hangout. Beers start around $5, with a pitcher of basic brew costing $18. The deals run on Saturdays and Sundays when games are on, and there’s a special loyalty here toward Clemson, Iowa and Ole Miss. 1221 Van St. SE, DC; missionnavyyard.com // @missionnavyyard

The Thirsty Crow

Each Sunday, executive chef and owner James Wozniuk takes a detour from his vibrant Malaysian cooking to cook up some football favorites. Dishes at his Columbia Heights bar include classic Buffalo or sweet chili wings, a classic burger and a twist on fried rice prepared with shrimp and Chinese sausage. Followers of the Jacksonville Jaguars will feel especially at home. 3400 11th St. NW, DC; thirstycrowdc.com // @thirstycrowdc

Union Pub

Chicago Bears fans take over this Capitol HIll neighborhood bar and celebrate kickoff with $4 pints of Union Pub Pils along with $6 mules on Monday night and discounted pitchers on Thursdays. 201 Massachusetts Ave. NE, DC; unionpubdc.com // @unionpub