Five Tips to Enjoy 4.20 from Dreamy DC

Dreamy DC has been staying positive, delivering motivational speeches with an additional gift throughout the District for the last six years.

Marijuana distribution in D.C. is unique. Since 2014 possession of small amounts of cannabis has been legal. Companies like Dreamy DC have been working within that system. That almost came to an end.

This week the D.C. Council, in a very close vote, rejected an emergency bill that would have essentially shut down businesses that gift marijuana. For now, Dreamy DC will be able to continue to deliver positivity and a gift until 4.20 and beyond.

We asked Dreamy DC’s Ryan Ha for five tips to have a better 4.20.

1. You can always smoke/vape/eat more, but not less.

Pace yourself. Don’t overdo it start with a little and if you need more, continue. You don’t want to start with a bunch and wish you had less in your system.

2. It’s a judgement-free zone.

Everyone enjoys their high a little bit differently. Spend the time enjoying the high the way you want and don’t feel pressure or judgement trying something you’re not comfortable with.

3. Bong/bowl versus blunt/joint

A bongs and bowls are great for conserving bud while maximizing your high. Unfortunately you need to light it with every hit. Blunts and joints are great since you can light it once, take it on the go, and discard it when you’re done.

4. THC produces a psychoactive high while CBD does not.

Both are chemicals known as cannabinoids found in the plant, but only THC causes a mind altering high. The effects of CBD are still being studying but have been shown to relieve pain and help relive symptoms of neurological disorders.

5. Find reputable companies or friends.

There are no regulations in the D.C. recreational cannabis market. This means anything that mentions the THC content, i71 compliance, or even the strain name is all buzz words. Your best bet is to find a reputable company like DreamyDC.com or trustworthy friends to help you procure your cannabis.

Dreamy DC: dreamydc.com // @DreamyDC

