4.20 Events in D.C.

While 4/20 may not be a holiday on any federal calendar, it’s nevertheless a cause for great celebration in the District. With an abundance of kick-back events sponsored by the National Cannabis Festival, D.C. is the place for all your cannabis-related adventures.

We’ll be updating this post as more events roll in.

3.31

GEM’s Young, Gifting and Black

D.C.’s cannabis industry has always been a base for Black business owners. And although many cities seem to be pushing these entrepreneurs out of the 4/20 world, the Generational Equity Movement is fighting tooth-and-nail to prevent this market gentrification in D.C. At Union Market, GEM is hosting “Young, Gifting, and Black” to highlight these Black-owned businesses. Consisting of an Angelika Pop-up shop, a meet-and-greet and a screening, this event will rectify anti-Black bias in contemporary cannabis and foster a better D.C. for weed. Free. 5 p.m. Union Market: 1309 5th Street NE, DC; generationalequitymovement.com // @generationalequitymovement

4.16

DC Brau’s Hemp and Hops

Join DC Brau and National Cannabis Festival for an afternoon of beer, music, panel discussions and delicious food! Kicking off with the release of the 2022 NCF Legalize It! Lager, stick around for a discussion on the relationship between hemp and hops and a live DJ reggae party featuring the creatives behind D.C.’s Grand Ancestor. Catch the event that brings two kick-back go-to’s together in the same space. Free. 1 p.m. DC Brau: 3178 Bladensburg Road NE Suite B, DC; dcbrau.com // @dcbrau

4.20

Kickback Party with Khalifa Kush

Make the most of your 4/20 by grooving to great music, sipping cocktails, grabbing free swag, and enjoying the fresh air at Wild Day’s on the rooftop of Eaton DC. Kick back with the people behind the National Cannabis Festival and Khalifa Kush (rapper Wiz Khalifa’s strain-defining brand) while you embrace the culture that’s been known to light up your weekends. 4/20 only comes once a year so make the most of it at an event that pulls out all the stops. Free. 8 p.m. Wild Days on The Roof of Eaton DC: 1201 K Street NW, DC; wild-days-dc.com // @wilddaysdc

4.22

Jokes Up In Smoke

Montenegro Comedy is proud to host their inaugural event: Jokes Up in Smoke. A 4/20-friendly comedy show eager to celebrate all things cannabis, this show is two hours of non-stop laughs and offers “fun perks” with the purchase of a ticket. Featuring talents like Joe Marshall and Winston Hodges, this event also includes a before-and-after showcase where comedians perform jokes sober and once again after a hot box. The jokes won’t burn out, but one of those “fun perks” might. $33. 6 p.m. The Pyramid Lounge: 1329 Connecticut Avenue NW, DC; itsthepyramid.com // @itsthepyramid

4.23-24

National Cannabis Festival

A 2-day celebration of all things green and herbal, D.C.’s National Cannabis Festival is your chance to support the District’s many vendors, check out live sets from Wiz Khalifa and Slick Rick and indulge in the finest 4/20 supplies the DMV has to offer. Sponsored by Gentleman Toker, this spectacle sets up shop at the RFK Festival Grounds and welcomes all 21+ fans of THC. $65. 12 p.m. RFK Festival Grounds: 2400 E Capitol Street SE, DC; nationalcannabisfestival.com // @natlcannabisfest

