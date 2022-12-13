Find Great Gifts at Home for the Holidays at Carlyle Crossing

The holidays are coming quickly and for those looking for great gifts—and at the same time supporting local vendors and companies—the Home for the Holidays at Carlyle Crossing is the place to be.

The free event by District Fray will take place Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Carlyle Crossing’s the Plaza (2455 Mandeville Lane in Alexandria) and more than a dozen vendors will be on-hand.

Plus, there will be an ornament decorating station, holiday entertainment, hot drinks such as hot chocolate and apple cider, and of course, pictures with Santa Claus himself!

Among the vendors participating are Astrid’s Art Studio, Chandra Designs, Doughboy Creamery, Le Chau Kettle Corn, Little Sweet House Bakery, MomE 2 MomE, Mother Clusters, Topo Chico and Blossom Beverages.

One of those exhibiting is Liz Hutcheson, owner and designer of Arlington, Va.-based Fast Snail Greetings & Design, which offers cards and designs based on her original artwork.

“The event is the perfect spot to pick up last-minute holiday gifts for everyone on your list, or yourself,” she says. “Shopping locally handmade items is good for everybody.”

A lifelong artist, Hutcheson works in a variety of media, including pen and ink, watercolor, and pastel, to create distinctive designs that are witty, sophisticated, and whimsical all at once. Her cards and prints are printed with archival inks on carefully selected papers, most of which are either from sustainable forests or are recycled stock.

“I’ll be selling greeting and note cards, including thank you cards for all those holiday gifts, plus prints,” she says. “Boxed note sets are super gifts—there’s no need to worry about size. Prints are an affordable way to enhance any home or office. My prints feature D.C., Paris, and animals, such as cardinals, elephants, and a crab with a quote by Einstein.”

Another exhibitor is Grateful Pup, which will be offering its organic pup treats that include only wholesome ingredients with no salt, sugar, or gluten.

“Each treat recipe is based off of a family memory so there is love in each,” said Laura Norfolk, founder of Grateful Pup. “All treats are fortified with flax seed, fish oil, and ingredients to enhance your pup’s mobility, energy, and health. These ingredients gave my first rescue pup another four years of quality life so am glad to share them.”



The company will also be offering dog bone stockings and winter themed over the collar dog bandanas.

“Who doesn’t love giving their pup a stocking full of fun stuff? Whether it is your pup or as a hostess gift to someone with a pup or pups, these are perfect items,” Norfolk says. “Carlyle Crossing and the neighboring area is amazing. As a long-time resident of Alexandria, I am amazed with how this area has developed. And yes—hot cocoa, hot cider, photos with Santa, shop local vendors, and ornament decorating? It’s a can’t miss event.”

Regina Lawless, owner of MomE 2 MomE, will be offering its Pineapple Delight Bundtlet, Signature Pound Cake Bundtlet, The Cinna-Swirl Cakelet, The Lemon Lovers Bundtlet, The Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie, The Ultimate Key Lime Cupcake and more.

“Our products are the perfect holiday gift because they are oh so delicious and the perfect pairing for a fireside snack, holiday tea, family gathering sweet treat and of course that just because,” she says. “We have holiday themed packages and our current bundtlet and cake offerings can be pre-ordered as whole cakes! Sweet treats are an amazing way to bring family together as they share in laughter and each other’s company.”

Home for the Holidays at Carlyle Crossing: 2455 Mandeville Lane, Alexandria, VA

