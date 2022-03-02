FEMME HOUSE: Gender-Queering Music Production

98% of the music you listen to was produced by men, and FEMME HOUSE is here to change that.

The ultra-feminist, badass educational nonprofit has just embarked on a 12 date tour across major cities in the US (D.C. included), vowing to “bring the house party to the school house” with their combination music tour and travelling workshops.

Founded in 2019, FEMME HOUSE is the future of music production — a platform for women and gender expansive individuals that provides education, scholarships, professional development opportunities, workshops and much needed community. Their goal is simple: to tear down the barriers to accessing the music industry, and tend to a more diverse and inclusive musical future.

LP Giobbi, DJ and co-founder of Femme House, will both headline the shows and teach an array of educational sessions in each city. With a distinctive and high-energy style, Giobbi has landed on stages across the country; from soloing at Coachella to opening for Diplo. She’s been recognized as one of Spotify’s 2021 Artists to Watch, and spends her Saturday nights hosting “FEMME HOUSE Radio” on Sirirus XM, where she interviews the community that she works tirelessly to uplift.

Focusing in technical music creation, FEMME HOUSE offers workshops that range from creating beats and understanding synthesis to taking charge as a producer. A wildly affordable price rate for most classes is supplemented by an extensive scholarship program, which is available exclusively to BIPOC artists and applicants. They’ve graduated prolific and talented fellows like Jet Black and SuperKnova.

The tour kicked off in Philly, and will march its way through Durham, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco and Denver as well as a handful of other venues over the course of the next two months. Baklava, the South-London born dance musician, will accompany and support at several stops.

“The FEMME HOUSE Takeover Tour will innovate the concert-going experience by offering free production workshops during the day and an epic club party highlighting a gender expansive lineup at night, providing the education, opportunity, and visual representation critical to changing that 2% stat,” Giobbi promises.

It’s a culminating experience that addresses that first statistic Giobbi read, the one that drove her to create FEMME HOUSE.

Giobbi also hopes to use the tour to drum up anticipation for the release of “Femme House,” the compilation album produced by Insomniac Records that will feature alumni producers as well as new arrivals to the scene, and a single co-produced by Giobbi and Bklava.

A simple ticket can support FEMME HOUSE’s mission, but for those who can’t make it out to the dance floor there are other options. A cash donation via GiveButter, supporting the scholarship, taking an online course, or simply spreading the word are all paths to help FEMME HOUSE in their mission, and to empower the future of women and gender diverse people in music production.

For more information about the FEMME HOUSE Takeover Tour, visit thisisfemmehouse.org. You can purchase tickets or RSVP for a workshop through their website. The D.C. stop will only include a workshop. Follow FEMME HOUSE on Instagram at @thisisfemmehouse.

