Raise Funds + Have Fun at the Greater Washington Region Heart Walk

Lace up your sneakers and get ready to hit the pavement! The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk is right around the corner on November 2 at the National Mall. The annual event raises money and gets hearts pumping to support lifesaving research and programs and raise awareness of heart-healthy activities.

It’s your chance to hit your stride for a cause that matters against an iconic backdrop that is sure to inspire and motivate you. Not only is it a fantastic way to get moving, it’s also a fun-filled opportunity to save lives while hanging out with friends, family, and co-workers. Talk about a win-win!

Every Step Counts

Did you know that every 39 seconds, someone in the U.S. is affected by cardiovascular disease? It’s actually the top killer of Americans. But when you join the Heart Walk, you’ll be teaming up with over a million people in 300+ cities across the country to raise money to help fight against heart disease and fund vital research that can lead to breakthroughs in heart disease and stroke treatments.

Walking is one of the simplest ways to boost your heart health. The Heart Walk helps others while it gets you moving and boosts your own well-being at the same time. Whether you prefer a brisk stroll, a casual saunter, or a full-on sprint, you’ll be taking important steps that will help you lead a stronger, healthier life.

Fun for Everyone!

Now, let’s talk about the fun part! The Heart Walk is more than just a walk; it’s also a cause for celebration. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Festive Atmosphere: Picture this: live music, food trucks, and a vibrant crowd. It’s like a carnival where the only ticket you need is your willingness to walk for a good cause! On-site festivities will include: a kids zone, pet parade, music CPR demos, fitness activities and more.

Groovy Soundtrack: Get into the groove with an adrenaline pumping collection of songs on the Heart Walk On Demand Playlist that will inspire and motivate every step.

Socialize and Celebrate: Bring your friends, family, and even your furry companions for a day filled with smiles and good vibes! Are you new to the city? Join a team to meet new people who share the same committment to the cause.

Team Spirit: Gather your crew and form a team! Challenge each other to raise the most funds or wear the most outrageous matching outfits. Dust off those pompoms, put on your tutus and tiaras and show the most heart (and style!).

Prizes and Perks: Who doesn’t love a little friendly competition? There are awesome prizes for top fundraisers and enthusiastic participants. Not only will you have a blast, but you might also walk away with some cool swag!

Get motivated for the big day on November 2 by taking part in the Move More Challenge. Download the app and track your daily heart-healthy activities and see if you can reach 150 minutes a week. Any activity counts, you can walk, run or dance, even vacuum. Top movers score a chance to be featured on the leaderboard and earn bragging rights.

Ready, Set, Go!

So, what are you waiting for? Register for the Heart Walk today! Every walker who joins, every dollar raised, and every cheer from the crowd counts. Registration is free and you can join or start or team, or walk and fundraise individually.

Whether you’re speed-walking or enjoying a leisurely stroll, every effort makes a difference. So put on your sneakers, grab your water bottle, and get ready to move, and make a lasting impact!