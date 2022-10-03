Family-Friendly October Activities

Fall is finally here and there’s plenty of ways to get outside with the family and enjoy everything the season has to offer in the D.C. area. We’ve handpicked five family-friendly events happening this month to help you get in the Autumn spirit.

10.8

Down in the Reeds Festival 2022

With live music from a diverse array of acts like Red Baraat, Medicine Singers with Yonatan Gat, and Mary El, as well as interactive, family-friendly activities, art vendors, and food trucks, the free Down in the Reeds festival is a great way to enjoy a beautiful Autumn day in The Parks at Walter Reed. In addition to a thrilling roster of live music, you can expect art workshops and tutorials, live poetry, and an interactive scavenger hunt based around the history of the Walter Reed community. Free; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 1010 Butternut Street NW, D.C.; downinthereeds.com // @downinthereeds

10.8

The 5th Annual Fall Festival at The Farm At Kelly Miller

Celebrate another successful farm season with the Farm at Kelly Miller and beloved non-profit Dreaming Out Loud at their 5th annual Fall Festival. This community-oriented event will showcase farm-to-table cooking, as well as live music, games, and pony rides, a great chance to take in and honor all the hard work that goes into this community garden. Free; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 301 49th Street NW, DC; dreamingoutloud.org // @doldc

10.15 + 16

Georgetown Harvest Market

Perfectly summarized by the organizers as “like French Market, but in the Fall,” The Georgetown Harvest Market transports the singular vibes of the beloved springtime event to the chilly Halloween season. In addition to the outdoor shopping and dining options you’ve come to expect, there will be plenty of family friendly programming like pumpkin carving, produce vendors, and Halloween themed face painting. Free; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 3217 P Street NW, DC; georgetownmainstreet.com // @georgetownmainst

10.16

Fall Funtacular at Woodlawn & Arcadia Farm

The Arcadia Farm at the Woodlawn & Pope-Leighey House in Alexandria helps you get into the spirit of the Fall season with educational and interactive hands-on activities like garlic planting, honey harvesting, and chicken feeding. This “funtactular” event will have plenty of apple cider, a cake walk, and a variety of similar Autumnal treats, the perfect way to spend an October weekend. Free; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; 9000 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, VA; woodlawnpopeleighey.org // @woodlawnandpopeleighey

10.22

Halloween BINGOAT at Faith Lutheran Church

The folks at Faith Lutheran Church host a very goofy BINGOAT event which is just what it sounds like: a few rounds of bingo with a bunch of goats walking around while you play. Walnut Creek Farm will bring along a whole slew of goats decked out in their best Halloween costumes, a charming distraction that will surely enhance the admittedly repetitive and uneventful rounds of Bingo that unfold. What’s a better way to enjoy some Fall vibes than by hanging out with a goat dressed like a Dracula? $40; 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 3313 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, VA; flcva.org // @flcarlington