3 Enlightening + Entertaining Accounts to Follow This August

Consider following these accounts if you’re looking to optimize your understanding of what it means to be human, deep dive into complicated topics and indulge in the best memes around.

Adulting is hard and despite this seemingly trite cliche, denying the inherent truth is impossible. However, just because something can at times feel hauntingly tricky, there are shining diamonds lying in the roughs that surround us waiting to be found. This month’s “I Will Follow” includes podcasts and an Instagram account that help capture a wide scope of what it means to “adult.”

Ranging from philosophical to practical to theoretical, this podcast hosted by journalist Krista Tippett is one that truly encompasses all facets of the ultimate question: What does it mean to be human? Recently, the podcast has hosted guests such as actor Nick Offerman, super producer Rick Rubin and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, with each offering personal vignettes and perspective on how they view life and community. Listeners may find inspiration, practical advice or perhaps more queries as the show typically prompts introspection into our own human condition. Available wherever you listen to podcasts. Follow them on Instagram @onbeing.

Renowned for his work in The Atlantic, journalist, author and DMV native Derek Thompson does his best to explain some of the more complicated topics related to news and life on this podcast. Thompson hosts riveting guests weekly — from experts on productivity to dieticians and nutritionists to economists — to help navigate his burning questions and hypotheses and educate the audience. The shows are typically about an hour, but the pacing is impeccable and the fullness of each conversation will undoubtedly leave you wanting more. Available wherever you listen to podcasts. Follow them on TikTok @plainenglish_.

With more than 16 million followers on Instagram, it’s likely you (yes, you reading this now) are already a subscriber to this bevy of memes. The ethos of the account is bluntly stated in the handle, and while there’s no shortage of memes and shit posts on the internet depicting how life can be downright silly, this page acts as a de facto curator, sifting through endless white tiles with black text in search of ones that best point out life’s absurdity. While it’s important to be serious about adulting, it’s also important to step back and laugh at it, too. Follow them on Instagram @sarcasm_only.

