Embracing Innovative Beverages and Decor

As the Cherry Blossom season blooms, Seven Reasons Group (7RG), under the creative guidance of Beverage Director Carlos Boada, is presenting an exceptional array of themed cocktails and decor across its prestigious venues. With a partnership with Beam Suntory, these establishments have transformed their spaces and menus to celebrate this enchanting season.

Surreal at National Landing:

At Surreal, the atmosphere has shifted to embody the Cherry Blossom season, offering guests an immersive experience. The diner has introduced a special line of cocktails, crafted with a blend of creativity and inspiration. Noteworthy among these are:

Ethereal Plum Delight : A reimagined Whiskey Sour featuring Maker’s Mark, plums, beet shrub, lemon, and orange.

Electric Dreamwave Berry : A vibrant concoction with tequila, orange liqueur, jalapeños, strawberries, agave, coriander, shiso, and hibiscus.

Sakura Sunset Kiss: An exotic mix of Haku, coconut rum, ginger, lemongrass, honeydew, dragon fruit, cardamom, and sakura.

Seven Reasons:

Seven Reasons has also embraced the Cherry Blossom theme, introducing five new cocktails that reflect the essence of the season. Highlights include:

Amazonian Blossom Negroni : A unique twist on the Negroni, featuring Roku, Campari, vermouth, Boomsma, maraschino, chicha morada, and sakura.

Garden Zest : A refreshing blend of Haku, yuzu, Bermutto, cucumber, mint, matcha, and furikake.

Sakura Hiyodori: A sophisticated mix of Toki, Laphroaig, Domaine de Canton, vermouth, goji berries, lemon, and purple corn.

The Saga + Quadrant at The Ritz-Carlton:

The esteemed venues within The Ritz-Carlton, Washington D.C., present the “Blooming Geisha” cocktail, a nuanced creation with Kinobi Gin, Astobiza, Camparim, lychee, Fleur de Geisha Tea, Sauternes wine, and sakura. This drink, inspired by the classic negroni, is a testament to the art of cocktail crafting.

Imperfecto:

Imperfecto offers a unique tribute to the Cherry Blossom season with its “Affair 1912” cocktail, featuring Glenmorangie 10, Cerasum Din Conccion e Figli, hibiscus tea, cherries, lemon, and egg whites. This cocktail exemplifies the fusion of tradition and innovation, embodying the spirit of the season.

Seven Reasons Group’s establishments are at the forefront of the Cherry Blossom celebration, offering guests an opportunity to indulge in the season’s beauty through exquisite beverages and decor.