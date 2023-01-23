Embassy of Sweden’s Epic Enchanted Winter Wonderland Celebration

Living in the capital of the country certainly has its perks. In addition to fantastic restaurants, historical sites and political events, we are also exposed to important developments in the international arena. Case in point: In 2022, it was announced that the presidency of the Council of the EU was awarded to the country of Sweden from January until June 2023.

On January 19, D.C.’s Embassy of Sweden hosted a festive soirée called the Enchanted Winter Wonderland to commemorate the honor and your friends at District Fray were tapped as the media partner for the historic event.

The evening highlighted the best of Swedish culture, from food to music to drinks featuring the famous Swedish Absolut vodka. The festivities took place on multiple levels inside of House of Sweden, which occupies a spectacular spot on the banks of the Potomac in Georgetown.

Each level occupied a theme, with one level decorated like an enchanted forest with an elaborate table at the center piled high with meats and veggies. Another level offered a glacier theme, with a live ice queen and delightful international snacks including mini pupusas, Afghan flatbread, spanakopita, and adorable savory cones stuffed with various fillings like truffled black beans.

The rooftop offered an arctic vibe, with a norsegroni, a Swedish twist on a traditional negroni, made with Lingonberry infused Åhus akvavit, Italian bitters and vermouth, and gorgeous views of the city, and the outdoor patio on the lower level had a seaside theme with freshly shucked oysters. All elaborate food displays were the conception of chef Frida Johansson, the Embassy’s executive chef.

Additional cocktail offerings on each level included the Absolut coffee martini, with spruce shoot syrup, the birch and berry cosmo, with Absolute, blueberry and birch sap, and the Northstar fizz, with sea buckthorn, cloudberry, chamomile soda, and Absolut. The drinks were as unique and delightful as they sound; the martini had just the right kick, the berry cosmo was bright and slightly sweet and the Northstar fizz was a whirlwind of flavor.

After guests arrived at the celebration and had a chance to sample some of the drinks and bites, Swedish Ambassador Karin Ulrika Olofsdotter made a speech thanking guests for attending and noting what an honor it is for Sweden to hold the EU presidency spot for the third time. Following the speech, there was a musical performance conducted by Sámi joik artist Ola Stinnerbom, titled “A Year of Hope.” From there, guests continued to mingle, imbibe and enjoy the food, which included mini chocolate and pistachio ice cream bars hand passed to guests at the end.

Sound delightful? You too can enjoy events at the House of Sweden. The Embassy hosts several events throughout the year that are open to the public. Upcoming events are published here, and people can also subscribe to their newsletter here to receive information and updates about events hosted by the Embassy in House of Sweden.

You can also visit the House of Sweden on weekends to see their art exhibits, which currently include one that charts the history of Sweden’s efforts to strengthen gender equality through progressive policies and legal reforms and highlights the important role of the women’s movement in advancing women’s rights and another that features photography and video art, shows how American culture and society have been depicted by prominent Swedish artists.

House of Sweden: 2900 K. St. NW, DC; houseofsweden.com // @swedeninusa

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.