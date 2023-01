Photo Gallery: Enchanted Winter Wonderland Embassy of Sweden x District Fray

We were so honored to be tapped as Embassy of Sweden ’s media partner for January 19’s Enchanted Winter Wonderland, in celebration of Sweden’s 2023 EU presidency . Diplomats and creatives mingled, imbibed craft cocktails and snacked on bites from Chef Frida Johansson , while exploring the embassy to see art installations and performances. Ambassador Karin Ulrika Olofsdotter also spoke about the importance of the EU and U.S. alliance ahead of a live show from Sámi joik artist Ola Stinnerbom. Photos by Ben Droz