Photo Gallery: Enchanted Winter Wonderland Embassy of Sweden x District Fray
January 20, 2023 @ 4:00pm
We were so honored to be tapped as Embassy of Sweden’s media partner for January 19’s Enchanted Winter Wonderland, in celebration of Sweden’s 2023 EU presidency. Diplomats and creatives mingled, imbibed craft cocktails and snacked on bites from Chef Frida Johansson, while exploring the embassy to see art installations and performances. Ambassador Karin Ulrika Olofsdotter also spoke about the importance of the EU and U.S. alliance ahead of a live show from Sámi joik artist Ola Stinnerbom. Photos by Ben Droz.
