Dur Doux + Sophie Blake Put D.C. on The Map as Fashionably Distinct

Looking around the streets of D.C., something is changing, and it’s not just the foliage. There is a subtle shift occurring inside people’s homes — specifically closets — and Najla Burt and Sophie Blake could not be more excited about it.

“People always think that D.C. folks dress very conservative — but that’s not true,” Blake says. “If you walk down the street, you will see people with their own individual styles that are very fashion-forward, very distinct.”

Burt, founder of Dur Doux, and Blake, founder of the Sophie Blake brand, are just returning to life after the whirlwind trip that was New York Fashion Week, where they showcased their collaboration on the runway in their first event.

“New York Fashion Week is an experience unlike any other,” Burt says. “It’s a lot of energy and a lot of creative people.”

Dur Doux was launched in 2013 by Burt and her mother as a brand for “real women” with an “avant-garde sensibility.” Burt and Blake, who specialize in chic and smart jewelry, became friends over the past years and decided to collaborate their talents for New York Fashion Week.

“It was very hazy in the sense that your focus was on having the best presentation possible in front of these very diverse and global audiences,” Blake adds. “So the pressure was high.”

After their return to the District, the pair arranged a three-day event from November 11-13 at Lyle Hotel in D.C. to showcase their works from New York, including Mimi Tao, the first transgender model to appear on Project Runway, walking an invite-only fashion presentation. The event also featured two days of shopping open to the public, styling appointments and a Saturday brunch.

On Friday, when I walked into the Lyle’s art deco building to meet Burt and Blake, I was immediately taken with their showroom. The bright yellow, blue, pearl and orange fabrics and textures created by Burt were reflected in the silver and gold glow and polish of Blake’s jewelry. The ceiling was low, creating a warm and close space filled with art, statement and pride.

“We really started thinking about how we can translate color and print and textiles into things much more wearable and functional,” Burt explains. “So we created a larger collection to fit all these different little subsets of a woman’s life.”

As each held up and pointed out their favorite pieces in the room, Burt and Blake looked at what they created with admiration and excitement. Each aspect of the work was intentional — designed to be wearable, exciting and accessible in function and price compared with other luxury brands.

The women often see their brands in the context of the D.C. market, so in their journey to New York Fashion Week they decided to source their team right from the District.

“The models were from D.C., the makeup artists, the stylists,” Blake says. “[The New York Runway Show] really put D.C. on the map as a hub for fashion. Most people think of D.C. as more political or financial — they don’t realize we have this rich talent of creatives.”

Burt nods as Blake explains, adding while they see their brands as local, there is also a global reach, one many creatives in D.C. hold and aspire to. “I want the world to see and notice all of the talent we have here,” Burt says.

As for the future of this talent, Burt and Blake have deep aspirations for their brands, both separately and together. They have a pride for how far they’ve each come, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready to let up.

“I want to build a brand that outlives me, a legacy brand that gives back to all the little girls and all the women out there to support them in whatever they need,” Blake says. “That’s really my vision.”

Burt has a similar vision.

“I think Dur Doux definitely wants to be a legacy brand that builds other brands.Whether you want to be independent, a jewelry or fashion designer, we want to help build your brand and see you grow.”

For the future of Dur Doux and Sophie Blake, Burt says New York Fashion Week is only the indication of something greater.

“I definitely want us to do more collaborations and [experiment with] different directions. “Let’s just continue to grow and see what else happens. I don’t believe in coincidences. I believe things are meant to be.”

As I left Lyle on Friday, I paused in the showroom to admire the iconic yellow dress worn by Mimi Tao in New York. The layered tiers of ruffles seemed to float over one another in a way that when paired with the shine or Sophie Blake’s jewelry, is indeed meant to be.

Dur Doux was founded by Najla and Cynthia Burt. Shop Dur Doux on their website at durdoux.com or on Instagram @durdoux.

Shop Sophie Blake online at sophieblake.com or in-person at her shop in Fairfax.



Sophie Blake: 2910 District Ave. #150, Fairfax, VA; sophieblake.com // @sophieblakeny

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.