Photo Gallery: Dur Doux AW22 Collection Show at NYFW // 2.13.22
February 22, 2022 @ 1:00pm
On February 13, D.C. mother-daughter design duo Cynthia Burt and Najla Burt of Dur Doux brought their AW22 collection “La Nouvelle Mosaique” to New York Fashion Week Spring 2022. Their brilliantly colored designs harmonized with Andrew Nowell’s detailed vintage-inspired menswear collection, which also took to the runway during the show. TruFaceByGrace jewelry adorned the models to complete the stunning looks. Photos by The Interstellar Studio.