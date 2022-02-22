Photo Gallery: Dur Doux AW22 Collection Show at NYFW // 2.13.22

On February 13, D.C. mother-daughter design duo Cynthia Burt and Najla Burt of Dur Doux brought their AW22 collection “La Nouvelle Mosaique” to New York Fashion Week Spring 2022. Their brilliantly colored designs harmonized with Andrew Nowell’s detailed vintage-inspired menswear collection, which also took to the runway during the show. TruFaceByGrace jewelry adorned the models to complete the stunning looks. Photos by The Interstellar Studio.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.