Dry January Sneak Peek: Try This Zero-Proof Cocktail

As we welcome 2021 and all the fresh beginnings the new year symbolizes, it’s also time to welcome another significant event: Dry January. Whether you abstain from drinking year-round, consider yourself sober curious or this is your first time taking a break from booze, Dry January is a great way to hit reset. Plus, with so many delicious booze-free beverage options, your palate will expand to the world of zero-proof cocktails, spirits, beer and so much more.

District Fray has an amazing month lined up for Dry January – be on the lookout for our digital guide and virtual cocktail classes. To get us ready for this celebration of all things spirit-free, Booze Free in DC‘s Laura Silverman is sharing one of her favorite recipes, the Gingergalactic, for you to enjoy this January and beyond.

“I love all things ginger,” Silverman says. “The stronger the bite, the better. [With] this easy-to-make, zero-proof cocktail, I give you lots of options because if there’s anything I’ve learned in my booze-free journey, it’s that options are key. The shrubs [from D.C.-based Element Shrub] add a tartness to balance out the spice of the ginger. Happy sipping!”

Gingergalactic

4-6 oz. Q Mixers ginger ale or ginger beer

1-1.5 oz. Element Shrub (ginger lime, lemon mint or blueberry rosemary work well)

1 fresh lime

Ice (get fancy with your ice molds)

Garnish ideas: fresh mint, rosemary, blueberries or edible flowers

Over ice and in a glass of your choice, pour 4-6 oz. of Q Mixers ginger ale or ginger beer. Follow with 1-1.5 oz. of Element Shrub (flavor of your choice). Cut lime in half and squeeze one-half or both into the glass. Stir. Top with garnish of your choice.

Sign up to be the first to receive our Dry January guide when it drops here. Register for Dry January cocktail classes on January 20 and January 27 here. For all things local and booze-free, visit Silverman’s website at www.boozefreeindc.com and follow her on Instagram @boozefreeindc and @wearesober.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.